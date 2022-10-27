MSNBC panel stunned that 'kitchen table issues' are priority in midterms

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan and guests Molly Jong-Fast and Wajahat Ali appeared concerned that media figures and political candidates are not focused enough on democracy ahead of the midterm elections.

Jong-Fast, host of the "Fast Politics" podcast, said during "The Mehdi Hasan Show" that democracy should be the "most important" issue ahead of the November elections, suggesting it might be our "last election."

"I just think that the mainstream media is not focused on democracy as a kind of, as sort of this central tenant of what we're all doing here," she said.

Hasan argued that everyone should be doing a better job "making clear what's at stakes" in this election. "As Molly points out, democracy is our priority."

Ali, a Daily Beast columnist, said politicians and media figures were only worried about power.

"I just want Democrats to have a spine and punch the bully in the face to bring, finally, a knife to a knife fight and not just bring a pencil," Ali said. "But unfortunately this is where we are."

Hasan said during his show that the media was to blame for the polling showing voters were more concerned about the economy than threats to democracy.

"It’s shocking, it really worries me, just how many smart, well-read people don’t appreciate the current threat to democracy, they don't take it seriously," Hasan said.

"Voters, again and again, put gas prices above the future of democracy itself," Hasan said, before turning to the Pennsylvania Senate debate between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman.

Hasan said the media coverage of the debate was "embarrassing" and focused on all the wrong things, such as Fetterman's health.

The MSNBC host said the most important moment of the debate was when Oz said he would support former president Donald Trump if he chooses to run again in 2024.

Several other MSNBC hosts, have dismissed economic concerns and wondered why threats to democracy are not higher on the minds of voters.

"I fully get why a tank of gas, or a gallon of milk, or the rent on your house, or the price of a used car is really, really, really important," MSNBC's Ali Velshi said. "It’s just not as important as losing your democracy—and we get to see this all over the world, right? In Ukraine, where what would they do to pay extra for a tank of gas, and not have Russia invade them and lose their democracy."