Jen Psaki told by Pennsylvania mom that economy, jobs are biggest voting issues: ‘Not the answer you wanted’

MSNBC host Jen Psaki traveled to a Pennsylvania town with an abortion rights activist and found that residents frequently brought up the economy and jobs as critical voting issues.

Last Thursday, the former White House press secretary turned television personality traveled around the Pittsburgh suburb of Braddock with Robin Young, a canvasser for Planned Parenthood Votes.

At one point, Young and Psaki walked up to the doorstep of Amanda Rivera, who said she was a mother of four struggling to support her family. Throughout the exchange, Rivera’s children repeatedly tried to pull open the door she was pressed up against while answering questions.

Young told Rivera that candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro would protect women’s health care and access to abortions. Rivera replied that taking away access to abortions was "ridiculous."

MAINSTREAM MEDIA FRUSTRATED BY VOTERS AS MIDTERMS BREAK IN GOP’S DIRECTION

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"So what’s most important to you as you’re thinking about who to vote for—who do you care about most," Psaki asked Rivera after her conversation with Young concluded.

Rivera revealed that her biggest concern was with jobs and the economy.

"As a mother of four children, the jobs, they say that all these jobs are out there, but they don’t want to pay enough for you to actually live off of the jobs—so you know, I’d like there to be, you know more jobs available with the flexibility to be able to actually work and take care of your family," Rivera said.

She revealed that her husband takes home about $400 a week, and that she currently cannot afford childcare to go back to work herself. She added that the money her family takes home is not enough to sustain four children, as well as electricity and gas.

"I’m sure it’s not the answer you wanted but," Rivera said as the conversation drew to a close.

MSNBC PANEL STUNNED THAT 'KITCHEN TABLE ISSUES' ARE PRIORITY IN MIDTERMS

In a post-trip write up by Psaki, the MSNBC host noted that Rivera was not alone in her position, recalling that the economy and health care were topics that frequently came up in conversations she had with potential voters.

"It’s not surprising that abortion rights were only one of many priorities for the people who answered the door in Braddock last week, and not necessarily the most important one," Psaki wrote. "But worries about child care and health care and economic opportunity can all be tied to abortion rights and how a woman’s right to choose can affect her life, as well as the lives of her children and her partner."

Republicans have gained a slight edge over Democrats in recent weeks in generic congressional vote polling — a closely watched indicator for midterm performance — and a number of tight battleground races will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Despite heightened interest in abortion, especially among Democratic voters, some political commentators question the potency of the issue come election day, worrying that Democratic candidates might be leaning too heavily on the issue at a time when inflation and crime continue to top concerns of key voter blocs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Kyle Morris and Sophia Slacik contributed to this report.