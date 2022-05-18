Donny Deutsch: Democrats losing on economy, so we need to 'scare' voters against ‘racist’ GOP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On MSNBC's "Morning Joe", frequent guest Donny Deutsch told Democrats the way they could win back voters in the midterms was to "scare" them into believing Republicans ran on a "heinous" racist platform.

The former MSNBC host urged Democrats to go on offense by pinning the "replacement theory," which allegedly inspired the racially-motivated Buffalo shooting, on the Republican Party.

"You take this heinous platform, and you make the Republicans own it. I want to say it again, make the Republicans own it," he said.

Deutsch advised Democrats to use racism as a scare tactic, amidst a struggling economy and poor polling for President Biden's leadership.

"[B]ecause it’s part of who they are at this point, as disgusting as that is. But make it the Republican replacement theory, mainstream it. Because this is the way – you have to scare. We don’t have the economy on our side as Democrats, so you have to scare the bejesus out of people," he urged.

Deutsch again emphasized his advice to "scare" voters by telling them the "replacement theory" was "the Republican platform."

"This is a Republican platform. It's the racist Republican replacement theory," he added.

Political analyst and pollsters say the country's economic woes and border crisis leaves Democrats in "bad shape" for the upcoming elections.

A poll from Monmouth University found President Biden's approval rating remains underwater, at 38% with 57% disapproval. More than 80% of voters polled said the country was on the wrong track.