Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Donny Deutsch: Democrats losing on economy, so we need to 'scare' voters against ‘racist’ GOP

The branding expert said, 'We don’t have the economy on our side as Democrats'

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
close
Donny Deutsch admits Dems losing on economy so need to "scare" voters about GOP Video

Donny Deutsch admits Dems losing on economy so need to "scare" voters about GOP

MSNBC "Morning Joe" regular guest Donny Deutsch admitted Democrats don't have the economy on their side so they must "scare" voters into believing the Republican party "owned" the "racist replacement theory."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

On MSNBC's "Morning Joe", frequent guest Donny Deutsch told Democrats the way they could win back voters in the midterms was to "scare" them into believing Republicans ran on a "heinous" racist platform.

The former MSNBC host urged Democrats to go on offense by pinning the "replacement theory," which allegedly inspired the racially-motivated Buffalo shooting, on the Republican Party.

"You take this heinous platform, and you make the Republicans own it. I want to say it again, make the Republicans own it," he said. 

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: ‘GAS PRICES AREN’T BAD BECAUSE OF ANYTHING BIDEN DID,’ BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE ‘NOT ON HIM’

MSNBC "Morning Joe" commentator Donny Deutsch told Democrats to "scare voters" with the message that racism was the Republican Party platform.

MSNBC "Morning Joe" commentator Donny Deutsch told Democrats to "scare voters" with the message that racism was the Republican Party platform. (Fox news)

Deutsch advised Democrats to use racism as a scare tactic, amidst a struggling economy and poor polling for President Biden's leadership.

"[B]ecause it’s part of who they are at this point, as disgusting as that is. But make it the Republican replacement theory, mainstream it. Because this is the way – you have to scare. We don’t have the economy on our side as Democrats, so you have to scare the bejesus out of people," he urged. 

Voters fill out their ballots at the Old Stone School polling location in Hillsboro, Va., on Election Day, Nov. 6, 2018.

Voters fill out their ballots at the Old Stone School polling location in Hillsboro, Va., on Election Day, Nov. 6, 2018. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Deutsch again emphasized his advice to "scare" voters by telling them the "replacement theory" was "the Republican platform." 

"This is a Republican platform. It's the racist Republican replacement theory," he added.

PRIMARY ELECTIONS SHOW BIDEN IS ‘UNDERWATER’ AS AMERICANS SUFFER FROM ECONOMIC WOES: RNC CHAIR

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 10: A sign displays gas prices at a gas station on May 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached a record high today of $4.37 a gallon.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 10: A sign displays gas prices at a gas station on May 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached a record high today of $4.37 a gallon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Political analyst and pollsters say the country's economic woes and border crisis leaves Democrats in "bad shape" for the upcoming elections.

A poll from Monmouth University found President Biden's approval rating remains underwater, at 38% with 57% disapproval. More than 80% of voters polled said the country was on the wrong track.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kristine.parks@fox.com.