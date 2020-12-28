'Morning Joe' mainstay Donny Deutsch blames media for continuing to obsess over Trump: 'We are guilty'

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" regular Donny Deutsch slammed the mainstream media on Monday for continuing to obsess over President Trump with nonstop coverage and said the press is "guilty" of focusing extensive coverage on him rather than President-elect Joe Biden.

"Morning Joe" has spent four years complaining about Trump on a regular basis, and it seems that Deutsch felt wall-to-wall coverage was no longer beneficial to the American public.

"Enough, it's on us now. I mean, he's a lame duck. It's over. He lost," Deutsch said on MSNBC's morning show.

DONNY DEUTSCH APOLOGIZES FOR USING RACIST TERM WHILE CONDEMNING TRUMP SUPPORTERS' ALLEGED RACISM

"It's an hour and 20 minutes into the show and... it's the first time the name Joe Biden was mentioned. Enough with Donald Trump already. He's done. He lost," Deutsch continued. "We, the media, have to be a bit disciplined and not continue to just cover this jerk every time there's this flatulence. I mean, enough already. He lost, it's done. We are guilty of keeping him front and center all the time."

Trump remains the president of the United States and obviously newsworthy, but Deutsch called for the mainstream media essentially to ignore him going forward.

"Why did he decide to do what he did about the [coronavirus relief] bill? Who cares at this point? We're done with you. You're impotent, you're done, you lost, goodbye," Deutsch said. "We, the media, have to, kind of, come to grips with that... he is irrelevant in terms of the power of this country."

MSNBC’S DONNY DEUTSCH COMPARES TRUMP TO HITLER, BLASTS JEWISH AMERICANS WHO SUPPORT HIM

Deutsch was reminded that Trump still had the power to veto the coronavirus stimulus and government-funding package he signed this past Sunday.

"It's an everyday thing with every network everywhere, we are almost... it's this weird drug that we're all attached to at this point," Deutsch added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, the outspoken Deutsch compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and blasted any Jewish Americans who planned to vote for him in November. Deutsch also apologized last August for using the term "yellow man" while criticizing "racist" Americans who trusted information from Trump about the coronavirus.

Deutsch has appeared regularly on "Morning Joe" and previously hosted an MSNBC talk show that ended in 2019.