MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace skips Cuomo attorneys' press conference after fawning over governor last year

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace turned a blind eye to the virtual press conference held by the attorneys for embattled Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

On Friday, Cuomo's legal team offered a scathing response to the damning report released this week by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Initially, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC carried the press conference live on Friday until Cuomo's attorneys were briefly snagged by technical difficulties. Moments later, the presser carried on with Fox News and CNN continuing live coverage.

MSNBC'S NICOLLE WALLACE ONCE SAID HISTORIANS WOULD STUDY CUOMO PRESSERS AS EXAMPLES OF ‘CRISIS LEADERSHIP’

However, once Wallace took over MSNBC's airwaves at the top of the 4 pm ET hour, it was back to normally-scheduled programming, which consisted of bashing GOP Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, revisiting the events of Jan. 6, and praising President Biden, making no mention of the embattled governor whatsoever during her two-hour program.

This week was perhaps rough for the "Deadline: White House" host, who was previously a huge fan of the New York governor and repeatedly praised his leadership in the early months of the pandemic last year.

"People will watch this @NYGovCuomo presser when they study crisis leadership - especially his remarks about misinformation being more dangerous than the virus," Wallace tweeted back in March 2020.

Wallace was equally as flattering of Cuomo on-air.

"Governor Cuomo out there day after day after day- everything Trump isn't; honest, direct, brave," Wallace told a panel.

She even squeezed in praise for the Democrat during an interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Governor Cuomo I think is one of the heroes on the front lines," Wallace told Biden.

The AG report released on Tuesday outlined explosive sexual harassment allegations made against Cuomo by 11 women. The fallout from the report has been severe for the New York governor, including growing calls for his resignation and a fueling impeachment effort.