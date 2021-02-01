MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace once said historians would study Cuomo pressers as examples of 'crisis leadership'

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace may have gotten ahead of herself in her praise of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily coronavirus press briefings in the early weeks of the pandemic.

Cuomo has been under fire over the past several days after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report alleging that the state Department of Health may have underreported coronavirus deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50 percent. According to revised numbers released by Cuomo's administration last week, a total of 12,743 nursing home residents were confirmed or presumed to have died from coronavirus in both nursing homes and hospitals as of Jan. 19. Previous state counts included only residents who actually died in nursing homes — and not anyone who died at a hospital while undergoing treatment.

FLASHBACK: MEDIA FAWNED OVER CUOMO'S 'LEADERSHIP' DURING COVID AS NY NURSING HOME SCANDAL BREWED

However, while Cuomo's controversial nursing home policy had critics howling for months, much of the mainstream media overlooked the governor's ill-fated order and hailed his "leadership," including the "Deadline: White House" host.

"People will watch this @NYGovCuomo presser when they study crisis leadership - especially his remarks about misinformation being more dangerous than the virus," Wallace tweeted back in March 2020.

Cuomo faced even more turmoil Monday after The New York Times reported that nine of his top health officials had left his administration in recent months due to clashes with the governor.

The story quoted the Democrat casting doubt on what "experts" have to say about the COVID outbreak.

"When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts... Because I don't," Cuomo said at last Friday's news conference.

Despite glowing praise from the mainstream media, the New York governor has been facing intense backlash for his policy that demanded nursing homes to accept COVID patients from overcrowding hospitals. That policy has been blamed for the death of thousands of senior citizens in his state who had belonged in assistant living facilities.