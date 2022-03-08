AP, other outlets repeat liberal 'Don't Say Gay' talking point on Florida education bill as legislation passes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Media outlets are repeating a liberal talking point while reporting on the HB 1557 education reform bill being passed in Florida.

A GOP-backed bill garnered national attention for being derided by progressives as being anti-LGBTQ with accusations that the bill forbids any discussion pertaining to being gay in schools. Left-wing critics have referred to the legislation as the "Don't Say Gay" bill even though such language is absent from the bill itself.

The bill, officially named Parental Rights in Education, states, "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

The legislation additionally requires schools to inform parents "if there is a change in the student's services or monitoring related to the student's mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being and the school's ability to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the student" and requires parent approval before children from kindergarten through third grade participate in a "well-being questionnaire or health screening" and that parents have the option to opt their children out across all age groups.

Following a 22-17 vote in the Florida Senate, the bill now heads to the governor's desk. Numerous outlets, however, provided a partisan framing to the vote, using the "Don't Say Gay" characterization of the reform effort.

The Associated Press ran the headline "‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes in Florida, goes to governor" with AP reporter Zeke Miller tweeting, "The Florida legislature has passed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign into law."

The three broadcast networks were in sync with the framing of their stories with ABC News running, "'Don't Say Gay' bill passes Florida Senate," CBS News running, "Florida Senate passes controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill despite protests" and NBC News running "‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill: Florida Senate passes controversial LGBTQ school measure."

The Independent went dramatic with its story, "‘Another stain in the history of Florida’: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes state legislature, will be signed into law," quoting Democratic Florida Senator Shevrin Jones, an openly gay member of the state Senate. The Guardian was also aggressive with its headline, "‘Don’t say gay’ bill: Florida senate passes law marginalizing LGBTQ+ people." Time Magazine published "Florida Just Passed The 'Don't Say Gay' Bill. Here’s What It Means for Kids."

Two of Florida's largest papers The Miami Herald and The Orlando Sentinel, printed "Student voices are loud, but Florida Republicans are clear. ‘Don’t say gay’ bill passes" and "Florida lawmakers approve ‘Don’t Say Gay' bill, DeSantis expected to sign it" respectively.

The Hill ran a story focused on the backlash of the bill, running the headline, "Hundreds of Florida students stage walkout to protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill. The story omitted the specific kindergarten-third grade clause of the legislation, writing the bill is focused on "primary school students."

Other outlets like The Washington Post and Reuters refrained from using "Don't Say Gay" in their headlines but maintained the tone of the slogan with "Florida legislature passes bill to restrict LGBTQ topics in elementary schools" and "Florida lawmakers pass bill limiting LGBTQ discussion in school" respectively.

CNN ran the story "Florida legislature passes bill prohibiting some classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity," burying any mention that the children it involves are kindergarten to third grade age to the seventh paragraph, which quoted DeSantis' defense of the bill.

NPR offered the most context in its headline, "Florida Senate passes a controversial schools bill labeled 'Don't Say Gay' by critics," appearing to evolve from its previous coverage last month when it ran a story titled, "'Don't Say Gay' bill would limit discussion of sexuality and gender in Florida schools."

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw told Fox News Digitial, "The fact that so many corporate media outlets are using the utterly false ‘Don’t say gay’ branding — a Democrat epithet for the parental rights bill — just proves they cannot defend their actual position. Most Floridians, whether gay or straight, support parental rights and do not want children to be exposed to sexually inappropriate content. This is not only common sense; it’s common decency."

On Monday, DeSantis clashed with local reporter Evan Donovan at a press conference on "what critics call the ‘Don’t Say Gay' bill."

"Does it say that in the bill?" DeSantis asked. "Does it say that in the bill?"

As Donovan attempted to respond, DeSantis interjected, "I'm asking what's in the bill because you are pushing false narratives. It doesn't matter what critics say."

Donovan then tried quoting the text of the bill, "It says ‘Classroom instruction on sexual identity and gender orientation,’" but was pummeled further by the governor.

"For who?" For grades pre-K through three, no five-year-olds, six-year-olds, seven-year-olds," DeSantis told the reporter. "And the idea that you wouldn't be honest about that and tell people what it actually says, it's why people don't trust people like you because you peddle false narratives. And so we just disabused you of those narratives."

"And we're going to make sure that parents are able to send their kid to kindergarten without having some of this stuff injected into their school curriculum," DeSantis added.

Last week, DeSantis had a similar exchange with another reporter where he elaborated on his support for the legislation.

"How many parents want their kindergarteners to have transgenderism or something injected into classroom instruction? And so I think those are very young kids. I think the legislature is basically trying to give parents assurance that they’re gonna be able to go and this stuff's not gonna be there," DeSantis said.

"But there’s nothing in the bill that says anything about 'you can't say' or ‘this say.’ It’s basically saying for our youngest students… do you really want them to be taught about– and this is any sexual stuff, but I think clearly right now, we see a lot of focus on the transgenderism – telling kids that they may be able to pick genders and all that. I don’t think parents want that for these young kids, so I think that’s what they were trying to do, and I think that’s justifiable," he continued.