Rob Smith: Disney destroyed its family-friendly brand in just months with 'woke' politics

Army veteran and podcast host Rob Smith told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that Disney destroyed its family-friendly brand in months with "woke" politics.

FLORIDA SENATE PASSES BILL STRIPPING DISNEY OF SPECIAL SELF-GOVERNING POWER

ROB SMITH: It took Disney about 100 years to create this really strong family-friendly brand and it seems it’s only taken a couple of months to really destroy that brand. People are kind of standing up against this. I think what’s going on right now is that Governor DeSantis is really putting Disney and by extension, a lot of these other woke corporation,s on notice that they really should not be involved in these sort of culture war issues that the left always wants to drag them into.

