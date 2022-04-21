Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rob Smith: Disney destroyed its family-friendly brand in just months with 'woke' politics

Florida Senate passes bill stripping Disney of special self-governing power

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rob Smith: Disney destroyed its family-friendly brand in months with 'woke' politics Video

Rob Smith: Disney destroyed its family-friendly brand in months with 'woke' politics

Army veteran Rob Smith on Florida Senate voting to end Disney’s special status.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Army veteran and podcast host Rob Smith told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that Disney destroyed its family-friendly brand in months with "woke" politics.

FLORIDA SENATE PASSES BILL STRIPPING DISNEY OF SPECIAL SELF-GOVERNING POWER

ROB SMITH: It took Disney about 100 years to create this really strong family-friendly brand and it seems it’s only taken a couple of months to really destroy that brand. People are kind of standing up against this. I think what’s going on right now is that Governor DeSantis is really putting Disney and by extension, a lot of these other woke corporation,s on notice that they really should not be involved in these sort of culture war issues that the left always wants to drag them into. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Rob Smith says Gov. DeSantis putting 'woke corporations' on notice Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.