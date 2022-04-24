Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

MSNBC's Joy Reid calls photos of Black kids at DeSantis event as ‘child abuse’

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" preventing critical race theory in schools

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
MSNBC host Joy Reid continued her attacks on Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fl., over the weekend, this time because of photo from an event.

On Friday, the "The Reidout" host retweeted a tweet from Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones attacking DeSantis for Black children being photographed during the signing of an anti-critical race theory bill. DeSantis signed the "Stop Woke" bill into law. While Jones referred to it as "indoctrination," Reid claimed it was "tantamount to child abuse."

MSNBC, NBC, ABC, CBS CHEERLEAD DISNEY AMID BATTLE WITH DESANTIS: ‘MY MONEY’S ON THE DISNEY LOBBYISTS’

"This mis-use of Black boys is tantamount to child abuse. I would really like to hear the back-story on who these kids were and how they wound up at a DeSantis event. Given how anti-Black DeSantis is, using Black children this way is extra sick," Reid wrote.

Reid also reached out to her Twitter followers to investigate where the kids were from since "a trusted source" said they were "not Miami Urban League kids."

Author Chad Felix Greene called out Reid writing, "Notice she automatically assumes the young men were being exploited before knowing any details of the event."

"They think you're stupid," Jeff Charles, "A Fresh Perspective" podcast host, also commented.

On Saturday, Reid updated her tweet noting that her sources informed her that the boys in the photo were from a Miami charter school.

"Update: heard from a Florida source today that these Black boys who America’s most racist governor used as props came from a Miami charter school (I won’t name the school to spare them from MAGA harassment/threats) & that they may not have known in advance why they were there," Reid wrote.

WHITE DEMOCRATS ‘NOT LISTENING’ TO BLACK AMERICANS, ‘HAVE BECOME THE HERO OF THE CRIMINAL’: LAWRENCE JONES 

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw later tweeted out additional context to the photo, saying that every person at the event was informed on the contents of the bill.

"I was working at this event and helped with the set up. My colleague talked to all the kids beforehand & told them what the issue was & what bills @GovRonDeSantis was signing. Hundreds of people attended this event; those ~50 who ended up on stage freely chose to stand on stage," Pushaw wrote.

Reid has frequently attacked DeSantis as "authoritarian" and called his efforts to revoke Disney's self-governing status in Florida as payback for not supporting his "anti-trans" education bill.

"[DeSantis is] pushing back against this private company who dared to contradict him because A: he's an authoritarian on the fascist spectrum and B: he thinks it will make him president," she said, adding another quick jab by saying, "Wow, Ron, you really live in fantasy land, don't you?" Reid said on Wednesday.

MSNBC host Joy Reid and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

MSNBC host Joy Reid and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women | Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fox News’ Taylor Penley contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.