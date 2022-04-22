MSNBC, NBC, ABC, CBS cheerlead Disney amid battle with DeSantis: 'My money's on the Disney lobbyists'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal media outlets MSNBC, NBC, CBS and ABC have relentlessly criticized Florida Republicans, including Governor Ron DeSantis, all while cheerleading Disney in their battle to retain special self-governance status in the Sunshine State.

Over the course of just two days, media pundits and their guests reacted to the news that the Orlando-area theme parks of Disney World could have their independent government eliminated, vocally supporting the entertainment resort and ridiculing those who wish to seek battle with the Mouse.

"Later in the program, the governor of Florida’s growing authoritarian rule there and its retaliatory move against one of the biggest corporations in America—all for Disney’s crime of speaking out against discrimination and hatred," MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace announced on "Deadline: White House."

The "discrimination and hatred" that Wallace spoke of was the Florida Parental Rights Law, which was signed by DeSantis. The law prohibits instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida schools for grades K-3. Disney publicly spoke out against the law after it was passed and critics of the legislation argue the company’s special state exemptions are now in jeopardy because of their public foray into politics.

Later in the "Deadline" segment, Wallace spoke with Jason Johnson, a frequent guest on MSNBC, who began his turn on the panel by admitting that there were "so many Disney songs" he wanted to sing "in preparation" for the interview with Wallace. "Let It Go" and "We Don’t Talk about DeSantis" were two of the Disney reprisals that Johnson had in mind.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber echoed Wallace by declaring Florida Republicans had waged an "attack" on Disney after previously "going after equal rights."

Network hosts Chuck Todd and Symone Sanders also weighed in on the controversy, with Todd beginning a panel discussion by asserting Republicans "better be careful going after Disney."

"Oh, my money’s on the Disney lobbyists, honey. My money is on the Disney lobbyists," Sanders interjected.

MSNBC's Joy Reid said that Orlando was a "backwater tow before the Magic Kingdom came along."

"But now, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is determined to make the happiest place on earth a living hell," she added.

Furthermore, CBS reiterated the narrative that Florida Republicans were attacking Disney and that Orlando was nothing without the Mickey Mouse theme park.

"What type of message might the governor be sending by essentially attacking some of the top employers in the state, and specifically Disney, that is really synonymous with the state of Florida," asked correspondent and fill-in host Mola Lenghi.

Marc Cuputo, a former Politico journalist who departed for NBC, declared on the channel that he was being neutral and providing the "facts" when he made this comment:

"I get criticized on social media and in my reporting for kind of playing it straight down the line and people say there’s no such thing as neutrality. Well, there is and there are certain things called facts. And the fact is this is retribution, it’s revenge," Caputo said.

ABC News, which is owned by Disney, mentioned the political feud in a number of segments. One such segment featured Orlando Democrat Anna Eskamani, who called Florida Republicans’ move on Disney both "punitive and petty." She added it was being punished for merely "standing up" for Disney LGBTQ park cast members.

On Thursday, the Florida House passed a bill to dissolve the company’s special status, which will now head to the governor’s desk.