MSNBC legal analyst suggests Trump is guilty of 'negligent homicide' for coronavirus response

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner argued on Tuesday that President Trump is in legal trouble over his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Hey All. Can we talk about 1 of the few topics I may actually know too much about: homicide? Specifically, whether Donald Trump may have criminal exposure for some level of negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter for the way he’s mishandled the Coronavirus crisis," Kirschner began a Twitter thread.

Kirschner touted his 22 years as a federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., and the "Chief of the Homicide Section" of the U.S. Attorney's office to make his case.

HOW TO PREVENT THE SPREAD

"I was always on the lookout for novel ways to apply homicide liability in an attempt to appropriately and ethically hold accountable those who were responsible for taking the life of a fellow human being. I think it’s fair to observe that there’s nothing more devastating to a family than losing a loved one to ether violent crime or to an illness that could have been prevented or mitigated," Kirschner wrote. "I’m trying to assimilate all available evidence (rapidly developing and being reported every day) to fairly assess whether Trump and his administration may have acted/failed to act in a way that could give rise to homicide liability. This is not an easy question."

He continued, "Further, whereas the evidence is clear that Trump has committed multiple criminal offenses both before his tenure as president (campaign finance crimes) & during his time as president (obstruction of justice, bribery/extortion) homicide liability by his negligent/grossly negligent (and/or possibly intentional) mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis in the US is a more nuanced and thorny issue and deserves careful consideration. But the homicide liability issue MUST be addressed because ALL criminal charges will have to be investigated and, if the evidence dictates it, prosecuted come Jan. 2021. Stay tuned."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of now, 108 Americans have died due to the spread of the coronavirus. That number is expected to spike in the coming days and weeks.

The MSNBC legal analyst also took some personal shots at the president later in the day.

"Can someone please tally the number of times this 350 pound ball of callousness talks about how great the economy is & will be again as compared to how many time he says ANYTHING designed to comfort the sick, the fearful and the dying! Can someone in the White House shut him up!" Kirschner exclaimed.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.