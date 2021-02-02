MSNBC, broadcast networks skip latest Cuomo turmoil as NY health officials flee his administration

Much of the mainstream media continues to downplay the growing turmoil plaguing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Just days after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report alleging that the state Department of Health may have underreported coronavirus deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50 percent, The New York Times reported that nine of Cuomo's top health officials have fled his administration in recent months over apparent clashes with the outspoken governor.

MSNBC'S NICOLLE WALLACE ONCE SAID HISTORIANS WOULD STUCY CUOMO PRESSERS AS EXAMPLES OF 'CRISIS LEADERSHIP'

However, the latest Albany drama received no mention on MSNBC or on the three broadcast networks on Monday.

While CNN did address the Cuomo controversy twice during the daytime, none of its most-watched primetime shows, including "Cuomo Prime Time" hosted by the governor's brother, bothered to cover it.

Last week, the news networks similarly downplayed AG James' stunning report about coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes. ABC completely avoided the controversy on-air while CNN and MSNBC offered minimal coverage during its daytime programming and skipped coverage entirely during primetime.

NBC's "Nightly News" spent the most time on the subject Thursday evening clocking in at 86 seconds, CBS' "Evening News" dedicated a brief 10 seconds during a lengthier coronavirus report which didn't even mention Cuomo by name.

In the early months of the pandemic, the media largely fawned over Cuomo's "leadership" despite his controversial nursing home policy ordering assisted living facilities to accept COVID patients from overcrowding hospitals. Critics point to Cuomo's ill-fated policy as being responsible for the death of thousands of elderly New York residents.