MSNBC blogger disgusted by GOP plans to impeach Biden after midterms: 'misguided,' 'ridiculous,' 'nonsense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC "Maddow" blogger Steve Benen slammed Republicans’ ambitions to impeach President Biden after taking control of Congress in the midterms, calling it "nonsense" and a "misguided impeachment crusade."

In his Wednesday Maddow blog, Benen denounced Republican calls to impeach Biden if they take control of the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. He claimed it’s clear that’s what Republicans want to do.

"It’s far from clear what kind of governing priorities Republicans intend to pursue if voters give them a congressional majority, but there’s no mistaking one of the GOP’s principal political priorities," he said, pointing to an excerpt from a Hill article which declared that a "top priority" for the GOP next year is "impeaching President Biden."

The Hill piece added, "But with Republicans widely expected to win the House majority in the midterms, many of those same conservatives want to tap their new potential powers to oust a president they deem unfit. Some would like to make it a first order of business."

NO-GO JOE: BIDEN YET TO VISIT BORDER AFTER NEARLY 2 YEARS IN OFFICE AS WH MAKES QUESTIONABLE CLAIM

Benen began his analysis by already dismissing one claim of impeachment. "The article quoted a variety of GOP lawmakers and their spokespersons, including Rep. Bob Good of Virginia insisting that the Democratic president ‘should be impeached for intentionally opening our border,’ despite the fact that this never happened in reality," he wrote.

The blogger took a brief step back and noted how calls to impeach Biden started "long before the Delaware Democrat had even secured his party’s nomination" when Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, "raised the prospect two years ago," over what Benen called "conspiracy theories" about Hunter Biden’s dealings with energy company Burisma and Ukraine.

Benen claimed that impeachment ambitions back then were "far too ridiculous to be sustained, and even Ernst stopped talking about the idea." Though as he mentioned, calls for Biden’s impeachment have been growing steam.

"After Biden’s inauguration, several House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against the Democratic president, and earlier this year, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas added that he believes a Republican-led House would likely consider impeaching Biden on ‘multiple grounds,’" Benen recounted.

Though the blogger discounted all such ideas for impeachment, writing, "For now, let’s put aside the obvious fact that the incumbent president hasn’t committed any high crimes; the border isn’t open; Biden wasn’t involved in the justified Mar-a-Lago search; and this partisan fixation is plainly ridiculous."

Benen then brought up the argument that the Senate would never convict Biden, even if impeachment happened. "Let’s also put aside the fact that if voters reward Republicans with a House majority, and the GOP uses its power to impeach the president, it wouldn’t have much of a practical impact since the Senate wouldn’t convict him anyway."

Denouncing the GOP’s impeachment ambitions in even stronger terms, he called them "nonsense."

BORDER PATROL APPREHENDS GROUP OF 100 MIGRANTS IN CALIFORNIA, MOST FROM 12 COUNTRIES OTHER THAN MEXICO

He also ridiculed Republican leadership’s efforts to curtail this burgeoning impeachment talk. Blasting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for being unable to get GOP members off the topic, he wrote, "It’s easy to believe McCarthy would want to focus his energies elsewhere in the next Congress, but it’s also clear that the Californian is more likely to be led than to actually lead."

As such, Benen concluded, "The result is an emerging campaign issue in the 2022 midterms: A vote for congressional Republicans will likely prove to be a vote for a misguided impeachment crusade."