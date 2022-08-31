Kevin McCarthy to rebuke Biden for politically charged rhetoric during prebuttal Pennsylvania speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to rebuke President Biden for attacking Republicans during a campaign swing through Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

McCarthy, R-Calif., is set to deliver a pre-response to an address President Biden is set to make from outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The minority leader will focus his remarks heavily on kitchen table issues, including crime, inflation and the economy.

On top of focusing on issues important to voters, McCarthy is also expected to rebuke Biden for accusing Republicans of embracing "semi-facism" in recent weeks.

McCarthy is set to appear with Jim Bognet the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional district. Bognet is vying against Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright in a district that former President Donald Trump won in 2020.

Biden is expected to deliver a blistering attack on Republicans during an address from outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday. The president will journey to the birthplace of the U.S. Constitution on Thursday to lay out what Democrats see as an indictment against the GOP.

The remarks are expected to be a darker version of the speech Biden often gave on the 2020 campaign trail, comparing the election to a battle for the "soul of the nation." Biden hinted at the tone and substance of the speech during a rally in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday when accusing Republicans of having abandoned the rule of law.

"You hear some of my friends in the other team talking about political violence and how it’s necessary," the president said. "No one should be encouraged to use political violence."

Republicans have responded to the attacks by accusing Biden of increasing political divisions and stirring the potential for violence.

"Joe Biden's wretched attacks on millions of Americans have fueled attacks on pregnancy centers, Republican offices, and an assassination attempt on a Supreme Court Justice," said Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.