Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

MSNBC analyst claims he was confronted by a 'Musk bro' at an airport

Anand Giriharadas has frequently criticized Musk for his Twitter purchase

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Streaming now on Fox Nation: Who is Elon Musk? Video

Streaming now on Fox Nation: Who is Elon Musk?

Visionary or villain? Genius or huckster? No matter what you think of Elon Musk, you can’t ignore him.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Frequent MSNBC guest Anand Giridharadas accused supporters of Tesla CEO Elon Musk of confronting him at an airport on Wednesday.

"Some Musk bro just confronted me at an airport, right outside security, but only once he had cleared it, in case you’re wondering whether this digital army he is unleashing is online-only," Giridharadas tweeted.

THE WASHINGTON POST WAGES WAR ON ELON MUSK AS HE TAKES OVER TWITTER 

Anand Giridharadas tweeted "Some Musk bro just confronted me at an airport, right outside security, but only once he had cleared it, in case you’re wondering whether this digital army he is unleashing is online-only."

Anand Giridharadas tweeted "Some Musk bro just confronted me at an airport, right outside security, but only once he had cleared it, in case you’re wondering whether this digital army he is unleashing is online-only." (Twitter)

Giridharadas has frequently criticized Musk for his pursuit of Twitter, which he has purchased for $44 billion. On April 6, he compared Musk’s original 9.2% stock purchase to defend free speech on social media to an arsonist pretending to be a firefighter. On Monday, he further claimed that Musk is only in support of free speech for White men.

"Elon Musk lives in a world in which the only kind of free speech is White men feeling free to say whatever the hell they want," Giridharadas said. "What a lot of those folks don’t understand is speech is actually freer when everybody not only has the opportunity to have an account and able to afford a phone and be able to tweet but can feel safe."

Although Giridharadas’ tweets are protected, he still received backlash for the his "Musk bro" claim as well as comparisons to disgraced actor Jussie Smollett.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 14:  Virginia Heffernan (L) and Anand Giridharadas speak onstage at WIRED25 Festival: WIRED Celebrates 25th Anniversary  Day 2 on October 14, 2018 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WIRED25  )

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 14:  Virginia Heffernan (L) and Anand Giridharadas speak onstage at WIRED25 Festival: WIRED Celebrates 25th Anniversary  Day 2 on October 14, 2018 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WIRED25  ) (Getty Images)

CHRIS HAYES: GOP FREE SPEECH CLAIMS ARE COVER FOR BEING ‘THUGGISH, AUTHORITARIAN’ 

Tablet Magazine’s Noah Blum tweeted "I don't even care that you're making sh*t up. I'm offended by the laziness."

Washington Times columnist Tim Young simply wrote "Ok, Jussie."

Tim Young tweeted "Ok, Jussie."

Tim Young tweeted "Ok, Jussie." (Twitter)

Claremont Institute Senior Fellow David Reaboi wrote: "You’re still alive, aren’t you? What kind of ‘army’ would do that?"

David Reaboi tweeted "You’re still alive, aren’t you? What kind of 'army' would do that?"

David Reaboi tweeted "You’re still alive, aren’t you? What kind of 'army' would do that?" (Twitter)

Giridharadas also criticized Musk and his supporters in a New York Times guest column on Tuesday, claiming that Musk is a "sociopath" with followers longing for "tyranny."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Because a society that outsources the tending of its social interactions to people who behave like sociopaths is a society asking not for freedom but for tyranny," he wrote.

Fox News’ Kristine Parks contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.