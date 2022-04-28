MSNBC analyst claims he was confronted by a 'Musk bro' at an airport

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Frequent MSNBC guest Anand Giridharadas accused supporters of Tesla CEO Elon Musk of confronting him at an airport on Wednesday.

"Some Musk bro just confronted me at an airport, right outside security, but only once he had cleared it, in case you’re wondering whether this digital army he is unleashing is online-only," Giridharadas tweeted.

Giridharadas has frequently criticized Musk for his pursuit of Twitter, which he has purchased for $44 billion. On April 6, he compared Musk’s original 9.2% stock purchase to defend free speech on social media to an arsonist pretending to be a firefighter. On Monday, he further claimed that Musk is only in support of free speech for White men.

"Elon Musk lives in a world in which the only kind of free speech is White men feeling free to say whatever the hell they want," Giridharadas said. "What a lot of those folks don’t understand is speech is actually freer when everybody not only has the opportunity to have an account and able to afford a phone and be able to tweet but can feel safe."

Although Giridharadas’ tweets are protected, he still received backlash for the his "Musk bro" claim as well as comparisons to disgraced actor Jussie Smollett.

Tablet Magazine’s Noah Blum tweeted "I don't even care that you're making sh*t up. I'm offended by the laziness."

Washington Times columnist Tim Young simply wrote "Ok, Jussie."

Claremont Institute Senior Fellow David Reaboi wrote: "You’re still alive, aren’t you? What kind of ‘army’ would do that?"

Giridharadas also criticized Musk and his supporters in a New York Times guest column on Tuesday, claiming that Musk is a "sociopath" with followers longing for "tyranny."

"Because a society that outsources the tending of its social interactions to people who behave like sociopaths is a society asking not for freedom but for tyranny," he wrote.

Fox News’ Kristine Parks contributed to this report.