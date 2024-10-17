Mother of migrant crime victim angered over VP Harris' answers: 'She does' owe us an apology

A tearful Patty Morin expressed her frustration with Vice President Kamala Harris failing to give direct answers during a hard-hitting Fox News interview, where the presidential hopeful was pressed on the border crisis and whether she should apologize to families devastated by migrant crime.

"I think that she does [owe us an apology]. I think that actions speak louder than words, and she's had almost four years to prove her mettle, and, by her actions, I would say that she puts illegal immigrants above the American people, and she has allowed all these deaths to happen on her watch," Morin said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

Morin's 37-year-old daughter, Rachel, was found raped and murdered after leaving for a run in Maryland last year. According to reports, suspect Victor Martinez Hernandez, an El Salvador native, hid in a drainage culvert and attacked Morin as she passed him.

The high-profile case has since dominated conversations about border security as Morin's family continues their search for peace.

WATCH: BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE OF MIGRANT ACCUSED IN MURDER, RAPE OF MARYLAND MOM RACHEL MORIN

"I understand that loss [of a child], and it's something that never goes away. Some days, you're okay, but a day never goes by where I don't think about Rachel, I don't cry for Rachel, that I don't think about her children," Morin said, her voice breaking.

"I talk to people that have lost children, and they say the pain never goes away, that I'm going to walk with it the rest of my life. That's an unbearable thing. I want to feel happy again, and I don't know how to do that," she said through tears.

In a tense interview that aired during "Special Report" on Wednesday, Bret Baier pressed the vice president on the tragic deaths of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, Georgia nursing student Laken Riley and Morin, all young women who were assaulted and murdered by suspects who entered the country under the Biden-Harris administration.

"Do you owe their families an apology?" Baier asked.

‘OUR PEOPLE ARE DYING’: RACHEL MORIN'S MOM SOUNDS ALARM ABOUT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AFTER DAUGHTER'S MURDER

"First of all, those are tragic cases. There's no question about that, and I can't imagine the pain that the families of those victims have experienced for a loss that should not have occurred. So that is true," Harris replied.

She shifted her focus back to former President Trump, blaming him for allegedly torpedoing a bipartisan border security bill so that he could keep the issue alive for political gain.

"It is also true that if border security had actually been passed nine months ago, it would be nine months that we would have had more border agents at the border, more support for the folks who are working around the clock trying to hold it all together to ensure that no future harm would occur, and this election in 20 days will determine whether we have a President of the United States who actually cares more about fixing a problem, even if it is not to their political advantage in an election because there was a solution," she continued.

However, as "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy pointed out, Morin's murder occurred over a year ago, so the bill, discussed in May, would not have made a difference.

RACHEL MORIN'S MOM COMES FACE-TO-FACE WITH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT MURDER SUSPECT FOR FIRST TIME IN COURT

"I think the only reason why they tried to push this border bill was to save face, because they knew that this invasion happened on their watch," Morin said, reacting to Harris' response.

Morin told Doocy she "completely and totally" blames the Biden-Harris administration for her daughter's death and slammed them for rescinding Trump-era border policies.

"Those policies were in place. Mr. Trump had them in place. And they revoked them more out of spite towards Mr. Trump, I believe, than anything. And they completely opened up our border to a massive invasion of illegal immigrants like none ever seen in the history of our country. So, yes, I completely and totally blame them," she said.