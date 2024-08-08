Mom of slain 'General Hospital' actor demands action from Democratic mayor, more police on streets

The mother of murdered "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor demanded Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass take action over the city's spiraling crime crisis as police continue to search for her son's killers.

Scarlett Wactor told "Fox & Friends" what changes she wants to see in the city curb violence.

'GENERAL HOSPITAL' STAR JOHNNY WACTOR'S UNSOLVED MURDER IS LATEST TRAGEDY IN SOAP OPERA'S DARK HISTORY

"I want her to come out and stand up for what's wrong with that city," Wactor told Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones on Thursday.

"It is a pro-criminal atmosphere. They're obviously not afraid. If you listen to Anita's story, she talked about them laughing and talking as they're walking down the sidewalk. They heard them, but… they didn't take off because they know there's not much that will happen. The threshold for felonies, right under 1,000, and so what can you do?"

"Maybe had there been a police car coming around every 3 or 4 minutes, they would at least have been caught, even if his life wouldn't have been saved," she continued.

"Maybe 911 not putting the call on hold when they called. I want her to come out and and say you're going to change and change it."

Wactor's remarks come after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released photos over the weekend of the suspects believed to be connected to his murder.

The pictures were shared in a community alert of an allegedly stolen vehicle the suspects are believed to have fled the scene in.

Police have described the stolen vehicle as a 2018 black, four-door Infiniti Q50, with tan interior.

'GENERAL HOSPITAL' STAR JOHNNY WACTOR'S HORRIFIC FINAL MOMENTS AFTER BEING SHOT BY 'COWARD' KILLER: CO-WORKER

Johnny was fatally shot back in May after being "confronted by three individuals," when he noticed the trio had his car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter," according to police.

Wactor, who was on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022, was shot and killed by one of the three.

Police are still searching for the suspects connected to the incident. Since his killing, his family and co-worker, Anita Joy, who held him in his final moments, have been on a quest for justice.

Wactor called on the city to beef up police patrols to deter criminals.

"Let them know they're going to get caught. Even if they do it, they're going to run smack-dab into a police car," she continued.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the LAPD or L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers.

