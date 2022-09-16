Mom-and-pop shops in America should be able to compete with sweatshops in China: Joey Jones

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Joey Jones slammed manufacturing "very deeply tied to sweatshops in China" amid rapper Kanye West criticizing Gap's "commitments" to the Chinese on "The Five."

KANYE WEST DEFENDS SELLING YEEZY GAP CLOTHES IN LARGE BAGS: 'NOT HERE TO SIT UP AND APOLOGIZE ABOUT MY IDEAS'

JOEY JONES: Listen, he's [Kanye West] probably a flawed messenger and the whole deal with Gap, he's probably not blowing it up over whether or not they're manufactured in China. But it's a convenient opportunity to bring something that's very popular with Americans to the forefront. So maybe it skews the deal going bad, which is that they probably are very deeply tied to sweatshops in China because just about every type of manufacturing is at this point. What really bothers me about this, I don't care about Kanye West, I don't dislike him, I don't like him, I don't like a lot of people that think they're the most important person in the world. But sometimes those people change the world. So that's fine. But it's the mom-and-pops. If you want to have a t-shirt company in this country, you can buy a Cricut machine off Amazon. You can be very creative, but you got to buy Bella Canvas or Next Level, you have to buy these made somewhere else blanks because you can't afford the ones that are made here. And that's what we should take a hard look at.

