Kanye West defends selling Yeezy Gap clothes in large bags: ‘Not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After facing backlash for selling his new Yeezy Gap clothing line in what appeared to be trash bags, rapper and fashion mogul Kanye "Ye" West is defending and clarifying his creative freedom in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn.

"I'm an innovator, and I'm not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas," West said, in an interview that aired Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

"That's exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn't fall under exactly the way they want us to think."

West, who first announced the Yeezy Gap collaboration in 2020, explained how his message is being misrepresented and misunderstood on a viral social media thread, noting that his goal was trying to make getting dressed easier.

KANYE WEST MOCKED FOR SELLING YEEZY GAP CLOTHING COLLECTION OUT OF WHAT LOOK LIKE TRASH BAGS

The rapper wanted to challenge traditional fashion conventions by selling the apparel in construction bags, though Twitter users criticized West, believing the look-alike garbage bags were mocking homeless people and those less fortunate.

Clothes are reportedly folded in the large black bags on the floor to encourage shoppers informally reaching in and helping themselves with what they want to buy.

Expanding on the messaging, West said the clothing display intends to make life easier and informal so that we can all basically dress in the dark.

"This is not a joke. This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration," West said. "This is my life."

West further called out legacy and social media, saying they shouldn’t "clown" creators because it could spread to other innovators and make them feel less brave.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people," the rapper continued.

West spoke to Fox News from the Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga experience in Gap’s flagship store located in Times Square, with the rapper noting he’s headed to London next to continue designing this newest fashion vision.

Fox News' Eric Shawn and Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.