Mollie Hemingway: 'Media by and large ran the Biden campaign,' downplayed far-left proposals

President-elect Joe Biden owes his 2020 election win to the media because they downplayed his far-left agenda throughout the campaign, said Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway Thursday.

“The media by and large ran the Biden [campaign] and they presented him as someone who would not be a threat to the American way of life, that he was not as far left as people he defeated in the primary such as Bernie Sanders,” Hemingway told “America’s Newsroom.”

The media “hid the fact” that Biden mostly agreed with Sen. Sanders on “key issues,” according to Hemingway.

“They hid or downplayed the fact that he chose Kamala Harris to be his vice president, even though she has the most leftist voting record in the Senate. So a lot of people feel that there was some incoherency in this campaign. The far left knows that they are responsible for helping accomplish this and, yet, now they’re being told to shut up and sit down,” Hemingway said.

Hemingway reacted to Michael Moore pushing for Biden to implement a full-fledged progressive agenda and ignore critics who warn about socialism. The documentarian outlined his hopes for a Biden presidency in an open letter to the president-elect that he shared on Facebook.

The filmmaker, who has been an ardent critic of President Trump over the past four years, took to Facebook earlier this week to prove that his political thinking doesn’t end at dissenting with the current administration. He outlined his wishlist for things he hopes to see Biden do as soon as possible once he's in power.

Moore opened the letter by congratulating the president-elect on his victory.

“YOU did it. WE did it! You stopped the madness. A grateful nation - and myself - are in a state of joy, hope and relief,” he began. ”Thank you for that! We are all eager to join with you to repair the damage done to our country — and to eliminate that about our society and our politics which gave us Donald Trump in the first place.”

Moore went on to characterize Biden as someone capable of self-reflection and admitting when he has been wrong in the past. He acknowledged that he’s the second Catholic president and noted how the tenets of that religion propelled him to directly thank the Black community during his victory speech, in which he also signaled to immigrants that America would once again be a welcoming place to them.

Hemingway said there is a “genuine civil fight” occurring within the Democratic Party between the moderate centrists and “far-left progressives.”

“I’m not sure how they’ll resolve it,” Hemingway said, adding that it's unclear whether Nancy Pelosi will remain House speaker.

"It is legitimate, it is real, there is a divide in the Democratic Party between that enthusiastic, far-left progressive base, the people who engaged in the riots that were so destructive to cities nationwide and the public face that the media tend to put forward and they will have to resolve that at some point.”

