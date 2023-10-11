Minnesota Democrat blasts 'Squad' for backing pro-Palestinian protests that display 'sickening antisemitism'

Minnesota Democrat Dean Phillips said supporting Israel should be a "black and white" issue, as he called out members of his own party who demanded the U.S. end assistance to Israel amid the country's war with Palestinian terror group, Hamas.

Phillips argued for Israel's right to defend themselves while on "CNN This Morning" on Wednesday, as more reports have come out detailing the terrorists' brutalities against Israeli civilians.

Co-host Poppy Harlow pointed out that members of the Democratic "Squad" in Congress disagree with this position. She asked Phillips to respond to a tweet from fellow Minnesota Democrat, Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling for the U.S. to end military aid to Israel.

Phillips retorted that supporting Israel should be clear as day, responding, "I will say that there is right and wrong, and it’s black and white to me right now. We have to support Israel."

The Democrat again appealed to supporting Israel amidst Hamas's brutality against babies, children and women.

"Anybody who has seen what Hamas has done, anybody who knows what the charter reads, has to make a choice," he added. "I know reasonable people can disagree. I don’t think that’s a reasonable proposition."

Phillips argued that supporting Israel doesn't mean you can't be empathetic to the suffering of civilians on both sides of the war. But he called out progressive members of his party who had voiced support for protests where pro-Palestinian marchers displayed "clear and sickening" antisemitism.

"I take exception to some of my colleagues’ support of some of the protests, that have had swastikas presented and clear and sickening antisemitism. I just ask people to be objective and empathize with both people right now. But there is wrong and right as it exists at this very moment and the United States will be on the side of right, no matter what a handful of our colleagues think. The overwhelming majority of Democrats and Republicans feel the same way," he said.

Phillips isn't the only Democrat calling out his progressive colleagues. New Jersey Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer torched Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri over their comments following the outbreak of the war in Israel .

"It sickens me that while Israelis clean the blood of their family members shot in their homes, they believe Congress should strip U.S. funding to our democratic ally and allow innocent civilians to suffer," Gottheimer said to Fox News Digital.

On Sunday, a pro-Palestinian rally organized by the Democratic Socialists of America, a group that boasts six members of "the Squad" – marched through New York City, blaming Israel for the Hamas terror attack.

Demonstrators at the rally burned and stomped on an Israeli flag and taunted Israel supporters with an image of a swastika. Others exhibited signs that read, "Palestinian return by any means necessary," "Israeli apartheid & genocide funded by the U.S." and "End all U.S. aid to Israel!"

DSA member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., later distanced herself from the rally, telling Politico, she condemned the "bigotry and callousness" shown at the protest.

"The bigotry and callousness expressed in Times Square on Sunday were unacceptable and harmful in this devastating moment. It also did not speak for the thousands of New Yorkers who are capable of rejecting both Hamas’ horrifying attacks against innocent civilians as well as the grave injustices and violence Palestinians face under occupation," she added.

FOX News' Kyle Morris and Houston Keene contributed to this report.