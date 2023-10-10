SEAN HANNITY: The days of Hamas brutalizing Israel are now officially numbered

FOX News host Sean Hannity reacts to the war in Israel following Hamas’ attack on the region on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, the days of Hamas brutalizing the region, they are now officially numbered. This will now end, hopefully once and for all, and the only people to blame for all of this, well, that would be Hamas, the terror group that has in their charter the destruction of Israel. Iran... we know was involved in the plotting and the planning and the scheming in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and they gave their approval.

KAMALA HARRIS ALLIES FURIOUS OVER DISRESPECT FROM DEMOCRATS: 'CUT THE BULLS---'

Anyway, this group, Hamas, is about to be fully eliminated from the planet Earth. Israel cannot and must not accept anything less than that. You cannot coexist with evil, with monsters, and the more that we learn about last weekend's barbaric terror attacks, well, the worse it gets.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This could reshape and likely will reshape the region forever and a message will be sent loudly and clearly to every terrorist in the world: Don't mess with Israel because you're going to get your a--es kicked. Mark my words. That's coming next.