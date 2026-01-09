Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey dismisses new ICE shooting video, says agent 'walked away with a hop in his step'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey shrugged off the newly surfaced cellphone video Friday taken by a federal agent of the shooting that killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

Alpha News was the first to obtain the video showing a tense exchange between the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and Good, who was shot and killed while behind the wheel of her car he was standing in front of it. The video also shows Good's wife, who is seen taunting the agent from outside the vehicle.

In a report that aired Friday on ABC's "World News Tonight," Frey was shown the video by correspondent Whit Johnson but appeared not to be swayed by it.

"He walked away with a hop in his step from the incident. There's another person that's dead. He held on his cell phone. I think that speaks for itself," Frey reacted.

"Does that video, that angle change your perspective at all about what may have happened?" Johnson asked.

"I think an investigation could change or affirm my perspective," Frey responded. "But we've [all got] two eyes, and I can see a person that is trying to leave. I can see an ICE agent that was not run over by a car. That didn't happen."

Frey rushed to reject the Trump administration's claim that the ICE agent acted in self-defense Wednesday, calling it "bulls---" and demanding ICE "get the f--- out of Minneapolis."

The shooting has divided the country along partisan lines, with the Trump administration accusing Good of attempting to ram her vehicle into the ICE agent and critics saying she was trying to turn her vehicle away and that the ICE agent used excessive force.

The new footage shows the ICE agent approaching the vehicle with Good telling him, "That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad."

Her wife, seen approaching the agent, taunted him, "You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead."

Another agent is heard repeatedly telling Good to get out of the car. As her wife attempts to get into the passenger door, Good backs up her vehicle with her wife telling her, "Drive, baby. Drive."

As the car moves forward, the agent says "Whoa" as his cellphone shakes before shots ring out. Someone is heard saying, "F---ing b----" as the car veers away before crashing into a parked vehicle, which is only heard in the footage.