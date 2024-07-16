Milwaukee voter vows to vote Trump since residents 'haven't gotten anything' under Democrats in decades

One Milwaukee voter will cast her ballot for former President Donald Trump in November, arguing it's time for "something different" since she is fed up with the Democrats who have run the city for more than six decades.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones had "Breakfast with Friends" at the Machine Shed in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, as the Republican National Convention (RNC) is underway.

"We've had Democratic control in Milwaukee for the last 65 years, and we haven't gotten anything," she told Jones on Monday. "And so it's like you can't keep doing the same thing and expecting different results. We have to do something different."

Many voters noted that crime and the economy are top of mind as they prepare to cast their ballots in November.

One supporter even told Jones only God and Trump can get the United States back on track following the leadership under the Biden-Harris administration.

"I think this current administration has just decimated this country. It's cremated it, and we only need two things to make it better," she said. "And that's God back… in our nation, and Trump. Everything will fall into place, and then we'll have beauty for ashes."

Another voter expressed her excitement to hear from Trump this week at the RNC following the assassination attempt at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

"It'll be a blessing to hear from him," one voter emotionally told Jones. "I tell you, on Saturday night, we were at church, and I came out from church, and I looked at my phone and I saw that there was an incident and that the Secret Service had to rush him off, and slowly I started learning more and more about that."

"But during church, our homily was that God has miracles both seen and unseen, and when we see the miracle or don't see the miracle, we need to be disciples and preach and tell people that God is here because that's what saved Trump."

Trump was shot while delivering remarks at his outdoor rally in Butler on Saturday night, when a bullet barely missed his head. He said the bullet "pierced the upper part" of his ear during the assassination attempt.

Despite the attack on his life, Trump was greeted with thunderous applause and a remarkable standing ovation when he entered the convention.

It was his first public appearance since the shooting, and only hours after he officially secured enough delegates for the Republican nomination.

He was wearing a bandage on his ear and appeared to be emotional while making his way through Fiserv Forum while Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" played. He then took his seat next to his newly named vice presidential pick, JD Vance.