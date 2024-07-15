Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump makes emotional return after surviving assassination attempt

Trump at times appeared emotional as he was cheered by the crowd

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Former President Trump arrives to applause after securing the Republican nomination following the shooting at his Pennsylvania rally.

Former President Donald Trump made an emotional return in front of the public just two days after an attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump made his first public appearance since surviving an assassination attempt over the weekend at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, first appearing on the big screen walking down the tunnel to take his seat at the event.

Audience members let out loud cheers as Trump, who sported a bandage on the injured ear that was grazed by a bullet Saturday, made his way to his seat.

Donald Trump raises his fist during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump raises his fist during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 15, 2024.  (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

The former president finally entered the arena to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, "God Bless the USA," receiving a thunderous ovation from those in attendance.

Trump then took his seat to listen to remarks made by various "everyday Americans," at times appearing emotional as supporters of the former president outlined why Americans should send him back to the White House in 2025.

Despite the near fatal shooting Saturday, Trump had insisted that the convention go on as scheduled, arriving in Milwaukee Sunday night and making his first public appearance just over two days after the attempt on his life.

Donald Trump raises his fist during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump raises his fist during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 15, 2024.  (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

Trump officially secured the Republican nomination Monday during the event, with former president's son and Florida Delegation Chair Eric Trump pledging the delegates that put the former president over the top.

The former president also made his highly anticipated decision on a running mate, tapping Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his vice presidential pick.

Donald Trump and JD Vance react during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance react during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 15, 2024.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Trump is expected to cap off the convention by speaking Thursday evening, giving a speech that is expected to feature a new emphasis on unity in the wake of the deadly Pennsylvania shooting.

