Miller Lite's 'woke' apology for bikini girl ads sparks new beer industry controversy: 'Really odd'

Miller Lite faced fresh criticism Tuesday after a "woke" advertisement resurfaced in the wake of the Bud Light controversy.

"Outnumbered" panelists questioned the beer industry’s motive for pushing progressive ads, which have not yet proved to be profitable.

The Miller Lite advertisement was released in March to celebrate Women’s History Month and spotlighted the company’s effort to support female brewers. It also included a litany of bleeped-out curse words and a strong condemnation of old beer advertisements that leaned on bikini-clad women as a selling point.

Though Miller Lite’s ad was overlooked when it was initially released, Bud Light’s controversial partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, which led to a consumer boycott and a drop in sales, brought new scrutiny to the beer industry.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said she was offended by Miller Lite’s female-focused advertisement for its overuse of vulgarities and the term "women."

"What a reductionist way to view women," she said Tuesday. "Make me laugh, inspire me. Don't reduce me to this."

Emily Compagno added that the pivot away from bikini girls mirrors how other companies have changed their portrayal of women and femininity, like when the green M&M was given sneakers instead of heels.

"Apparently now to be a woman in 2023, you need to wear a sweatshirt and jeans and be in the dirt and not wear a bikini," Compagno said.

Harris Faulkner said she was "baffled" by Miller Lite’s direction with the ad, saying it’s unclear who they’re trying to reach.

"And is this targeting going to make them money? Because if it's not, then why do it? So I want to know who do they think wants to buy their beer based on a woman who only knows one cuss word, by the way, and she says it over and over and over," she said.

"The whole thing is just really odd."

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade called on beer companies to return to advertisements showing athletes "having fun" instead of progressive ideals.

"I do not know why a marketing person who wants to keep their job would do something like this," Kilmeade said. "Why are they messing with beer drinkers?"

Kilmeade then explained an issue with Miller Lite’s condemnation of bikini girls in beer ads.

"They don't want to look back on women's history and say that the bikini ever had a role," he said. "I think we're going to be forced to pick a third beer."

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.