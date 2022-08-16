Mike Rowe on Inflation Reduction Act: 'Nothing actually means what it says'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Host of "How America Works" Mike Rowe criticized the political rhetoric behind Democrats' massive spending bill on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, arguing it could be another "emperor's new clothes" situation.

MIKE ROWE: Now, if the Inflation Reduction Act truly reduces inflation, then we can start with a conversation about the nuts and bolts of the bill. But we've come to the point where nothing actually means what it says. And that gets us into an emperor's new clothes kind of mentality, where it's not one kid in the crowd going, Hey, that guy's naked. It's the whole country going, Wait. Again with this? Again with the name of a thing that doesn't seem to reflect the thing? And so we got to peel back the layers and we have to look at it. And then we have to have the conversation: how does this impact the middle class? What the heck do I know. If it lives up to its name, it'll impact them in a positive way. If it doesn't, it's another pie in the face.

