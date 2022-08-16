Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden returning to White House to sign Inflation Reduction Act ahead of multi-state tour

The White House's 'Building a Better America Tour' will hit 23 states and celebrate the bill and other Biden agenda items

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Biden will return to the White House from his vacation in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, on Tuesday to sign the Inflation Reduction Act, a spending package that congressional Democrats pushed through via the budget reconciliation process.

The bill costs an estimated $437 billion, with $369 billion going toward investments in "Energy Security and Climate Change," according to a summary by Senate Democrats. The legislation follows negotiations and cuts from a previous bill, the Build Back Better Act, which initially called for more than $3 trillion in spending and failed in the Senate.

"President Biden and Congressional Democrats have worked together to deliver a historic legislative achievement that defeats special interests, delivers for American families, and grows the economy from the bottom up and middle out," the White House said in a fact sheet released Monday.

Democrats project that the legislation will reduce the deficit by bringing in $737 billion. This includes an estimated $124 billion from IRS tax enforcement, the projected result of hiring 87,000 new IRS agents who will ramp up audits. 

ANALYSIS SUGGESTS INFLATION REDUCTION ACT WILL REDUCE ANNUAL INFLATION BY ONLY 0.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS

As Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats 'lukewarm' on a second Biden term

The bill also imposes a 15% corporate minimum tax that the Joint Committee on Taxation predicts will raise $222 billion, and prescription drug pricing reform that the Senate estimates will bring in $265 billion.

INFLATION REDUCTION ACT 'A MESS' AFTER BILLIONAIRE TAX HIKE WAS REMOVED, AOC'S CONSTITUENTS SOUND OFF

One thing the Inflation Reduction Act is not expected to do, according to multiple analyses, is reduce inflation. The Congressional Budget Office said the bill will have "a negligible effect" on inflation in 2022, and in 2023 its impact would range between reducing inflation by 0.1% and increasing it by 0.1%. 

The deficit, taxes and inflation will increase because of this bill: GOP lawmaker

An analysis by the Penn Wharton Budget Model similarly said that the bill "would have no meaningful effect on inflation in the near term but would reduce inflation by around 0.1 percentage points by the middle of the first decade."

Fox News Digital asks Democrats when Inflation Reduction Act will cut inflation

Following the bill's signing, President Biden is expected to go home to Delaware before he, Vice President Kamala Harris, and several Cabinet members embark on a 23-state "Building a Better America Tour," which will seek to rally support ahead of November's midterm elections by touting the spending bill as well as recent gun safety and infrastructure legislation.

