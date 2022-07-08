Mike Pompeo: 'No perfect plan' to push back against China

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down for "The Story" Friday to share his thoughts on the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the diplomatic ripple effect his death may have on Asia and the world.

TRACE GALLAGHER: Was he right? When you see what's happening with China now? Was he right, sir?

MIKE POMPEO: Oh, 1,000%. In fact, Japan had slept on this for too long. They had allowed the Chinese Communist Party to rise when they should have been beginning to build up their capabilities to defend their island chain, to defend [not only] the Pacific but the part that they live in the South Pacific as well.

Now, he had this square on, and he was making the case to his people, to the people of Japan, that this wasn't an international challenge. This was a challenge that mattered to them in their home cities in Japan in a way that was inarguable. A very powerful – a very powerful – political figure and one who had the security regime right for his own country.

GALLAGHER: Kind of switching a little bit. Director Wray saying that he believes China is threat number one. You know, the president has said that if, in fact, China goes after Taiwan, that we would be obligated to defend Taiwan. But there is not a general who has laid out a cohesive and absolutely perfect plan for us to do that. Do you see us being able to do that easily?

POMPEO: Oh, goodness. There's no perfect plan, but there's a lot of work that can be done, Trace. And we began it during my time as Secretary of State. We began to build up both the diplomatic and strategic understandings, the economic ways to push back against the Chinese Communist Party.

And then what Director Wray was really referring to, and I was thrilled to hear him say this is something that we said since at least in May 2020, which was the Chinese Communist Party is inside the gates. We closed the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, because they were spying on American universities.

Welcome to the fight. This is important. They are in our universities. They're all across our businesses. They own too many assets here in the United States. This is not a foreign issue. This is an issue that affects American jobs, American intellectual property in deep and important ways. And I was very heartened to see Director Wray speak about it so plainly and clearly today.

