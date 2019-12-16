Mike Huckabee on Chuck Schumer's demand for impeachment witnesses: 'I'm embarrassed for him'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Monday for demanding that witnesses be called to testify in the expected Senate impeachment trial of President Trump saying, “I'm embarrassed for him.”

On Sunday, in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Schumer called for several current and former Trump administration officials to be subpoenaed to testify. However, during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1999, Schumer roundly dismissed the importance of, and voted against, such witness testimony -- suggesting it amounted to "political theater."

Speaking on “Outnumbered Overtime” Huckabee said, “To quote [climate activist] Greta Thunberg, I would say to Chuck Schumer, ‘How dare you?' And here is why: He said nothing during the entire time that the House was rejecting any idea that the Republicans would get a chance to hear from key witnesses, whether it was the whistleblower, [ex-FBI investigator] Peter Strzok, [former FBI lawyer] Lisa Page, [former FBI director] James Comey, [onetime CIA Director] John Brennan, go through the whole list, they wouldn’t hear from any of them.”

He added, “And now Chuck Schumer, seriously, is demanding that he gets to call witnesses for this sham? I am embarrassed for him.”

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP JOB APPROVAL TICKS UP, VIEWS ON IMPEACHMENT STEADY

“I can't believe that he would have the audacity to think people will take him seriously, knowing that it is his party that refused to let any witnesses that are truly material witnesses to this process be heard over in the House Judiciary Committee,” Huckabee added.

“Outnumbered Overtime” host Harris Faulkner pointed out the results of a new Fox News poll, which showed weeks of congressional hearings and debate have failed to move the electorate on impeachment. At the same time, the poll showed, approval of President Trump’s job performance has climbed three points.

When asked whether Trump should get involved in the impeachment process if and when it moves to the Senate, Huckabee answered, “Not that much. I think he keeps doing what he's doing.”

Huckabee then listed some of Trump’s economic accomplishments, which he said includes the stock market highs and The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which “is going to produce hundreds of thousands of jobs, if not millions.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE POLL RESULTS

He also noted “the wage increases that everyone has gotten and the fact that women and minorities, Hispanics, blacks, have all had the highest job levels in history.”

“There are some wonderful stories to tell,” Huckabee said. “Donald Trump has gotten rid of seven regulations for every one that’s been passed. That’s a big part of what makes the economy soar right now. He’s got plenty to talk about.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I think [Trump should] let surrogates, other people talk about the impeachment process because most Americans have already made up their minds and if there's a dozen or so in the entire country that haven't, I doubt that anything anyone says is going to swing them one way or the other.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Dana Blanton contributed to this report.