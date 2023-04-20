Michele Tafoya: No amount of hormone therapy will change differences between men and women

Former sports reporter Michele Tafoya argued that biological men should not play in women’s sports Thursday on " The Story " after the House of Representatives passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. The legislation aims at preventing biological males from competing as transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports at schools across the country, and not one Democrat voted in favor of it.

MICHELE TAFOYA: I really I keep waking up every morning thinking, OK, has the world turned right side up again? And it still hasn't. I mean, sadly, what we saw today was really a symbolic vote. Not a single Democrat voted for this bill to protect girls and women and to call it transphobic ignores one of the clauses. It is a very short bill, but one of the sentences in it says this doesn't prohibit a male who is now identifying as a female to practice or participate with a girls’ team or women's team, but they cannot supplant, they cannot replace the woman on that team.

TRANS MONTANA LAWMAKER LASHES OUT AT GOP COLLEAGUES DURING HOUSE FLOOR DEBATE: 'BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS'

No woman, no girl should be deprived of her roster, spot or any other benefits that go along with that. So, to say this is transphobic or hate filled is just flat out wrong. But again, the Democrats are the party of science, right? They're the party of women, and today they showed they're anything but. The science tells us that men and women, when they are born, when they are conceived, are chromosome only different, two Xs or an X and a Y. Which one are you?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP