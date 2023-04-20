Mace praises bill ending ‘total bulls---’ of allowing transgender players on women’s teams

A coalition of Republican women lawmakers on Thursday celebrated the passage of a House measure that would ban biological men from competing in women’s sports at schools and universities, an allowance that one congresswoman called "total bulls---."

"I’m a girl mom. Also, my girl is an athlete. I cannot imagine her having to be put in that position where there's a biological male in her locker room," said Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

"Or if she's trying to compete for a college scholarship that it gets taken away by a man who's much stronger and has much greater physical capabilities that she does," Mace added. "It’s complete and total bulls---. It’s cruel."

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act passed in a 219-203 vote Thursday morning – all the "yes" votes came from Republicans, and all the "no" votes came from Democrats.

Mace added that allowing men to participate in women's sports, an idea pushed by the "left," is a setback for women's rights.

"We have worked too damn hard to put up with the bulls--- of the left that wants to take our achievements away from us," she said.

"It took 100 years after the women's suffrage movement, so women get a right to vote, before South Carolina ever had its first female Republican ever elected to Congress," she continued. "It took 154 years for the Citadel Military College of South Carolina and had its first-ever woman to graduate from the Citadel and the left wants to take these rights and achievements away from women and girls."

"For years the left has been telling us to follow the science," Mace said. "Today Republicans are following the science by protecting women and girls in sports."