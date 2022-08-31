Michael Waltz rips Biden's 'pathetic political stunt' claiming Dems are pro-law enforcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., called out President Biden on "America’s Newsroom" for claiming the Democratic Party is pro-police, while slamming Republicans for criticizing the FBI after the Mar-a-Lago raid.

MICHAEL WALTZ: This is just a blatant and, kind of pathetic, political stunt in the run-up to the midterms. We all know that 99.9% of Republicans, when they talk about the FBI, they talk about the leadership that needs reform. It's the leadership of the DOJ. And we fully support the agents that are out there, many of which I've worked with actually in combat zones. So if President Biden is serious about law and order, if he really wants to take on supporting the police first, how about a walk down the hall in the White House and talk to Vice President Harris about supporting the bailout of rioters in 2021, of which has since been charged with murder. How about he go on a national tour to the 25 Democrat-run cities that have proposed or actually defunded their police force, including New York City, that took 1.2 billion away from the NYPD or Washington, D.C., that's seeing a 100% increase in carjackings and thefts just steps from the Capitol. … So instead of trying this kind of cheap spin on Republicans, that he knows fully backs our our law enforcement, how about he have some courage and take on the left that wants to defund police unapologetically?