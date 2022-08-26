GOP lawmaker has a message for Christopher Wray and the FBI: On day one we're bringing you in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs raised concerns over Facebook's disinformation campaign leading up to the Hunter Biden laptop story on "Hannity."

FBI BLASTED AFTER ZUCKERBERG REVEALED THEIR WARNING AHEAD OF THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY: "COLLUSION"

ANDY BIGGS: Well it's, this stinks to high heavens, Jason. And it is a great example of the political bias that we've seen, and you've been discussing tonight. But I will tell you this, Zuckerberg doesn't have clean hands because he distributed over $400 million to try to influence the election. So he was really a susceptible target to FBI disinformation and that's what it was here about this election. And so what the Judiciary Committee is going to have to do and the Oversight Committee as well, we're going to have to get in and get the FBI, and we're going to have to bring this thing to ground. We're going to have to find out who actually approved this disinformation campaign to Facebook and Twitter and the big tech behemoths that are going to influence the election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: