Michael Shellenberger says Biden is constantly contradicting himself on oil: 'Too easy' to 'debunk his lies'

Former California gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger joined "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss President Biden's contradictory statements to oil executives and Americans on oil refinement in the United States.

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: I wish I could brag about my investigative journalism skills, but the lies he keeps making are so easy to debunk, it doesn't take any skill. Remember last week he said that the oil companies were holding back with the oil they were refining. Today he then said that they needed more refinery capacity, so he literally contradicted himself in a few days.

He then said that they didn’t need to be drilling in Alaska, in fact the oil companies said they did want to drill in Alaska, a million acres there, and many people don't know that he killed a huge refinery expansion proposed for the U.S. Virgin Islands — they could’ve processed hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil, and he hasn’t approved any onshore oil or gas leases since he took office, so this is a guy who says he wants to end the fossil fuel industry, and then he acts shocked that the oil and gas industry isn’t on board with expanding investments in production.

