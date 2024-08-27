Michael Moore says Kamala Harris would be ‘most progressive’ president in history: ‘I feel so hopeful’

Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is "over the moon" about the possibility of electing Vice President Kamala Harris as the "most progressive" president in American history.

Moore wrote in his Substack that he hasn’t been this happy since he voted for former President Obama, hasn’t "been this thrilled since Ben & Jerry’s released Stephen Colbert’s Americone Dream" and hasn’t felt "that America still stands a chance" since former President Nixon resigned in 1974.

"Two months ago, the results of our upcoming 2024 presidential election seemed to be a foregone conclusion, and a second Trump presidency seemed inevitable. But now — just 69 days before the November 5 election — I feel so hopeful that we are going to elect not just our first woman president, but our most progressive," Moore wrote, noting that Democrat operatives will object to calling her the "most progressive."

Moore explained that he felt like he was watching "the season finale of the United States" when President Biden "imploded" during the presidential debate in June.

"Slurring his words, losing his place, freezing to regain his balance and the middle of the nonsensical sentence he was in, a sad shell of his former self, Biden imploded in less time (44 seconds) than the Challenger (73 seconds). And all of us, in that instant, knew that the election was over, there would be no recovery from this, Trump would now return to the White House, our Democracy was over," Moore wrote.

He wrote that "three long weeks of agony" followed, and the failed assassination attempt on former President Trump and the successful Republican National Convention made him feel like Republicans were a lock to return to the White House.

But then a "miracle" occurred, according to Moore, when Biden decided to step aside amid mounting pressure from Democrats and endorse Harris to replace him atop the ticket.

Moore explained that he initially wanted Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be selected as Harris’ running mate but lobbied for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz once it became clear a woman wouldn’t be selected.

The liberal filmmaker even blasted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as a "man who had compared pro-Palestinian protestors in Philly to the KKK, who paid hush money to silence sexual harassment allegations against one of his core cabinet members, and who was opposed by two dozen teachers’ groups for his support of private school vouchers — a key proposal from Project 2025," so naturally he wanted Harris to select the more liberal Walz.

Luckily for Moore, he started to get excited when he learned Harris doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The good news was I had also heard that behind the scenes in the White House, Kamala had made her feelings known that the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians in Gaza was unacceptable. Of course, she’s not the president, she currently holds no power, but I think it’s clear what her moral values are. She refused to attend Bibi’s hateful, insane speech to Congress last month. Instead she went to a sorority meeting. Burn! Trust me, this guy will never forget that," Moore wrote.

"So this is a long way for me to get to saying how I’m feeling these days," he continued. "I HAVE BEEN FLYING SO HIGH OVER THE MOON FOR THE WHOLE MONTH OF AUGUST! Crazy! Ridiculous!! My smile muscles seem frozen in place!"

Moore continued: "Harris has been announcing things I’ve not seen reported in much of the media. She is going to increase taxes on the wealthy and corporations by a significant amount. She’s going to bring back the child tax credit — but by a better margin than Biden’s. Over a week ago she said first-time home buyers are going to get a check from the federal government for $25,000 to help with the down payment. And that her administration will tell companies the price they can charge consumers if it appears they are gouging us. Whoa. Lovers of greed and extreme profits are not going to like that! Sounds un-American! Thank God."