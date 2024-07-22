Michael Moore calls on Biden to resign, argues 'incumbent President' Harris has better chance against Trump

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore told President Biden to resign from office and allow Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place and assume a stronger political position ahead of November.

"May I ask you, Mr. President, for one more brave and bold action?" Moore wrote in a Substack article published on Monday.

Biden announced on Sunday that he would withdraw from the race, but he has not indicated that he will step down as president.

"Kamala Harris will be in a much stronger position to win if she can run as the President of the United States," Moore wrote. "As the incumbent President. This will give the country a chance to see her in action — as the most powerful person in the world."

"She will have three and a half months (as they say, ‘an eternity in politics’) to show the American people her smarts, her strengths, her heart," he continued. "She is fierce, and compassionate, and unstoppable. She will have the power to issue significant executive orders that can provide help to the middle class, protect the environment, restore basic women’s rights."

Moore, a longtime critic of former President Trump, said that Harris will be facing off against a man who "has promised to be a dictator on Day One."

The filmmaker, a native of Michigan, also suggested that Harris ask Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be her running mate.

"Two fearless, unbossed, energetic, highly capable women who will quickly become very popular," he wrote, adding that Harris "cannot win the White House without Michigan."

"Vice President Harris, you need to go to Michigan and make a major speech as you stand with Arab and Jewish voters from Detroit and Dearborn and declare an end to the U.S. funding Netanyahu’s war in Gaza," Moore wrote. "If you call for an immediate ceasefire, plus no more use of American offensive weapons, and the release of all hostages, this will go a long way toward achieving peace and preventing Trump from entering the Oval Office."

"MAGA Nation is over," Moore wrote. "All that’s left to do is for each and every one of us to commit to getting out every single vote on our side of the political fence."

The Harris campaign and Whitmer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.