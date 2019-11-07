Bloomberg potentially entering 2020 field 'might be just what the doctor ordered,' former Schumer aide says

A Michael Bloomberg Democratic presidential candidacy may be just what the party needs to challenge President Trump in 2020, according to a former aide to Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

The former New York City mayor and media mogul is expected to file paperwork this week designating himself as a candidate in Alabama's Democratic presidential primary, Fox News has learned.

On "The Ingraham Angle," Christopher Hahn praised Bloomberg's three-term tenure as mayor of America's largest city -- during which he served as a Republican, a Democrat and an independent.

"I think Mike Bloomberg was an excellent mayor for the city of New York," Hahn said.

"He might be just what the doctor ordered to shake this thing up right now."

Hahn, now a liberal radio host, said Bloomberg, 77, would shift the current 2020 Democratic presidential field's focus to issues important to the center of the party and people across the country.

He pointed to Andy Beshear, the Democrat who claimed victory in Tuesday's Kentucky governor's race, claiming he performed well because he appealed to moderates and "bread and butter issues."

In that vein, Hahn claimed Bloomberg would appeal to people who want to "shake up everything but keep what Obama built and build upon that."

"That seems to be what Mike Bloomberg's message is going to be. It seems to be what the middle of the road wants in the Democratic primary right now."

In response, Republican strategist Lisa Boothe claimed the true test of whether Bloomberg is serious about entering the fray will be whether he submits an application to run in New Hampshire -- home to the first-in-the-nation primary next year.

She added Bloomberg may also be an interesting addition to the field, claiming former Vice President Joe Biden -- who like the ex-mayor is seen as a moderate Democrat -- has not received the grassroots donor support other candidates have.