Donald Trump Jr. defends himself from accusations it is hypocritical of him to cite nepotism in Hunter Biden criticisms

Donald Trump Jr. slammed critics who claim he has no standing to criticize Hunter Biden for allegedly benefiting off his father's name and office.

Trump, in an interview airing Thursday on "The Fox News Rundown Podcast," claimed he and the 49-year-old son of former Vice President Joe Biden are different in that regard.

"They try to say 'Well, you guys got rich off your name' -- of course I did, So did Hunter," he said.

"I get it. ... A big part of who I am is because of my father and his name. And guess what? We did that as a private business, not taking advantage of my father's taxpayer-funded office."

DONALD TRUMP JR SLAMS WASHINGTON, DC SWAMP

Trump said the company his father led, the Trump Organization, made the family its money through business conducted prior to President Trump taking office, pointing to Hunter Biden receiving a plum position at a Ukrainian energy firm while his father was vice president of the United States.

In an apparent reference to a recent ABC interview, Trump said the younger Biden "couldn't even answer why he was on the board."

Of his own family's business, he continued to defend his role at the Trump Organization -- where he serves as executive vice president -- against critics.

"We did that as private industry. And when he got that office, we stopped doing those international deals to avoid the notion of impropriety," he said, claiming the media will not report his family continues to take an accounting of income from international business and reimburses the U.S. government in turn.

FLASHBACK: HUNTER BIDEN BREAKS SILENCE ON UKRAINE BUSINESS DEALINGS

"What they don't talk about is that when we have international business from embassies or other countries coming in, we literally take an accounting of that and write a check back to the U.S. Treasury. They don't say that."

Looking to the future, host Dave Anthony asked Trump whether he would consider running for office like his father.

In 2017, Trump appeared to briefly consider the potential of running for office. At the time, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, was preparing an ultimately successful run for a third term.

He told a New York gun club at the time that, "going back to doing deals is boring after 18 months. The politics bug bit me," according to the New York Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, a few days later he told The Associated Press he would not be challenging Cuomo -- a frequent critic of his father's administration.

Speaking with Anthony, Trump responded to that question by saying his primary focus is helping his father -- and his political allies -- get elected or reelected in 2020.

Subscribe to the Fox News Rundown podcast on Apple Podcasts here, and listen here on Fox News Radio.