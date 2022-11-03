Tucker Carlson exposes the 'total collapse' at the border: 'What we found is even worse than we imagined'

Mexican drug cartels are buying precursor chemicals for fentanyl from China before smuggling the drugs into the U.S. that kill thousands of Americans, Tucker Carlson reported in his new Fox Nation episode "Battle for the Border."

"Much like the private equity ghouls who offshored America’s manufacturing sector, the Mexican drug cartels learned early they could make billions by buying the source materials in China," Carlson said, "The two groups at the center of this scourge are called the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels. Unlike Al- Qaeda, they’re not famous in this country."

Marissa Silva Gomez, who is the operations lab manager for the Texas Department of Public Safety’s laboratory system, says that officials have seen a spike in fentanyl coming across the southern border on top of their typical discoveries of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and clandestine tablets that appear to be regular pharmaceutical drugs.

"Fentanyl is the biggest drug that we are concerned about," Gomez told Fox Nation's ‘Tucker Carlson Originals’ , "We are seeing it weekly. We used to only see it occasionally. There is enough fentanyl in this building, at this time, to kill 1.5 million people."

The cheap opioid is 50 times stronger than heroin and just 2 mg will kill a man, Tucker Carlson explained. Once inside the United States, cartels transport the drug across the country and fentanyl is mixed into every product sold, killing thousands of Americans every year.

Drug smugglers often cross through the Big Bend Sector because it is remote and not as many Border Patrol agents are in the area due to limited sources. Desert areas are littered with abandoned drug bundles hidden beneath rocks. Smugglers then blend in with illegal migrant groups to conceal their agenda.

"The morale amongst Border Patrol agents is absolute rock bottom," Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin said. "It’s in the toilet."

Agents told Melugin they have not seen plans from the Biden administration to make changes at the southern border.

"They feel they are not able to do their jobs effectively," Melugin told Fox Nation. "Then they feel the country is being gaslit when they hear Mayorkas say that they have operational control of the border... or they hear the White House say the border is closed... They know that’s not true and they deal with it every day."

Mexican drug cartels have gained control of the border under the Biden administration. Illegal migrants will pay these criminal organizations thousands to cross the border and their journeys are filled with terror. Graphic images and videos speak to horrific abuse migrants face on their journey, such as being raped and others being left to die.

Cartels are even taking migrants from the Middle East and Africa across the border. Illegal immigrants from countries other than Mexico and Central America now make up 40% of encounters this year, according to Tucker Carlson.

"If our leaders cared about the United States, protecting American citizens, they would do everything in their power to take the border back from Mexican drug cartels," Tucker Carlson said.

"Someone will control the border. It will be the U.S. government or Mexican drug dealers."