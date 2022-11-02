Blake Masters torches Dem Senate opponent on 'Fox & Friends': 'Drug cartels would vote for Mark Kelly'

Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters (R) said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" that Sen. Mark Kelly's (D-Ariz.) policies would be preferred by Mexican drug cartels.

"If the Mexican narco-terrorists and the drug cartels could vote in this election, they would all vote for Mark Kelly," he told hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade.

Masters argued why he is the best choice to enforce border security and slammed Kelly for appearing moderate on the campaign trail but delivering "a far-left voting record."

"I'm endorsed by the Border Patrol, and I'm proud of that. Mark Kelly, he's endorsed by the Mexican drug cartel. That's the choice that Arizonans have in this election," said Masters.

Masters said Kelly has acquired the nickname "Cartel Kelly" in Arizona, arguing that he supports policies that would leave the border vulnerable to drug cartels.

As Kelly appears to campaign as a moderate, Masters said his voting record tells a different story.

"He promises to be an independent, but then he goes to D.C., and he's the most left-wing senator that we have. This guy votes more in line with the Democratic Party than even Bernie Sanders."

Masters said his campaign has exposed Kelly's "radical" voting record and he believes his campaign has the momentum in a race rated as a toss-up in the Fox News Power Rankings.

Libertarian Senate candidate Marc Victor , who was polling at 1%, dropped out of the race Tuesday, throwing his weight behind Masters.

"Republicans are fired up. Libertarians are fired up. But we're also attracting independents," said Masters.

"I've said from the very beginning that the reason I'm running for Senate is to promote and get us in the direction of freedom and peace and civility," Victor said in a YouTube video announcing his endorsement.

Victor said at one point in his video, "[Masters] really is — in his heart and in his mind — he's in favor of doing everything he can to get us very sternly, very smartly in the direction of 'live and let live.' And that seems like a good tradeoff to me."

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.