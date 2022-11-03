House Republican bill would push states to prioritize victims of illegal immigrant crime

FIRST ON FOX: Legislation introduced Thursday by three House Republicans would push states to prioritize victims of violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants by linking priorities to federal funding.

The Justice for Victims of Open Border Act was introduced Thursday by Reps. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., Mayra Flores, R-Texas and Greg Steube, R-Fla.

The bill would change grant disbursements through the 1984 Victims of Crime Act. That legislation created a Crime Victims Fund which provides funding to state and local programs and services to focus on helping crime victims rebuild their lives.

The bill would require the attorney general of each state to certify to the Justice Department that the state "prioritizes making payments to victims of crimes committed by an alien who was unlawfully present in the United States at the time of the commission of the crime" or whose status was unknown.

It also would make states certify that they do not provide any compensation to illegal immigrants. The authors say the bill would also likely result in better crime data as it requires states to consolidate data in order to meet the terms of the funding the bill would require.

The legislation marks the latest effort by Republicans in the House, who may find themselves in the majority next year, to push back against what they see as a lack of border security and immigration enforcement by the Biden administration.

"The Biden administration’s cataclysmic failures at our nation’s southern border have led to a sizable surge in violent crime that puts every American and their families at risk," Rep. Foxx said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "It’s evident that President Biden is unwilling to address this issue, so we’re taking a stand."

Rep. Steube, whose state has been a top destination for illegal immigrants, said that lawmakers "must address the rising crime due to Democrats’ open border policies."

"That starts with accurate reporting and transparency so the American people can see for themselves the extent of crimes committed by illegal aliens," he said. "Equally as important, The Justice for Victims of Open Borders Act will ensure support is available for victims of violent crimes committed by illegal aliens."

Rep. Flores, a freshman congresswoman whose seat is near the U.S. southern border, said that it’s important that victims of crime committed by illegal immigrants "know that state and federal resources are with them in their time of need.

"I want victims to concentrate and prioritize on their recovery, not on tackling bureaucratic red tape after a traumatic experience," she said.

The bill comes after a fiscal year 2022 that saw more than 2.3 million migrant encounters -- including more than 227,000 in September alone. In addition, officials have estimated that there have been at least 600,000 gotaways who have slipped past Border Patrol agents.

