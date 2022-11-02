Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Ohio law enforcement seize enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people

The BURN investigation recovered 570 grams of fentanyl, 660 grams of meth and 139 grams of crack cocaine

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Fentanyl drives surge in US overdose deaths in wake of nation's opioid epidemic Video

Fentanyl drives surge in US overdose deaths in wake of nation's opioid epidemic

Former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman and Ret. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis weigh in on the growing fentanyl crisis in the United States on 'Fox News Live.'

Undercover Ohio officers seized enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people, and two individuals have been arrested.

Law enforcement recovered 570 grams of fentanyl, 660 grams of meth and 139 grams of crack cocaine.

Some of the illicit fentanyl and contraband seized in Butler County, Ohio by the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics team (BURN).

Some of the illicit fentanyl and contraband seized in Butler County, Ohio by the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics team (BURN). (Butler County Sheriff's Department)

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force with the Hamilton Police Department executed two search warrants Tuesday on apartments at 1147 N.W. Washington Blvd.

Undercover agents arrested Edward Fox, 33, of Hamilton, and Pierre Wilson, 38, of Hamilton.

Fox is charged with three counts each of trafficking drugs and possession of drugs, all with a major-drug offender specification. All are first-degree felonies.

Mugshots provided by Butler County Sheriff's Department of alleged drug dealers Edward Fox and Pierre Wilson.

Mugshots provided by Butler County Sheriff's Department of alleged drug dealers Edward Fox and Pierre Wilson. (Butler County Sheriff's Department)

Wilson is charged with having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

"We will continue to get these lethal drugs off the streets and put the drug dealers behind bars," Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Fox and Wilson went for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday at Hamilton Municipal Court. Their arraignment will be held at 8 a.m. on Nov. 9.

