Merrick Garland leading the 'most corrupt' Justice Department in American history: Newt Gingrich

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich declared the Biden-Garland DOJ to be "the most corrupt Justice Department in all of American history" after criticism regarding its handling of the Hunter Biden laptop investigation and Mar-a-Lago raid on "The Ingraham Angle."

The DOJ filed a document Wednesday in the Mar-a-Lago case pushing back on Trump attorneys' filing in favor of a special master to examine and sort documents seized by the FBI.

Gingrich, R-Ga., said the environment proves Garland is the figurehead atop a corrupt hierarchy.

"[This is] the most corrupt Justice Department in all of American history. You have corruption from the attorney general to the head of the FBI, to senior elements of the FBI. You have collusion from a wide range of the intelligence community. You had, I think it was 50-some intelligence senior officials who signed a letter last year that we now know is a total lie," he said, in the latter case referring to intel officials' claims the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.

"I fully expect the Justice Department to indict President Trump in a D.C. court district where he got 5.6% of the vote. So by 19–1, the jury is likely to be against him," he said.

Gingrich pointed to recent surveys reportedly showing a large proportion of American voters would have thought twice about their vote for Joe Biden in 2020 if they had known the full extent of his alleged knowledge or involvement in his son Hunter's foreign business dealings.

"I'm a historian by training and I tell everybody, you have to assume that nothing you know tells you anything about how corrupt and how sick this is going to get — because you have fanatics who represent a secular religion who are determined to destroy not just Trump, but Trump's followers," he said, as Biden himself declared such voters subscribers to "semi-fascism."

Guest host Pete Hegseth pointed out White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that the president believes "MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican Party — this is an extreme threat to our democracy."

Gingrich said Biden and Jean-Pierre's attacks on conservatives remind him of how, during former President Woodrow Wilson's term, then-Attorney General Alexander Mitchell Palmer oversaw raids of alleged Communist Americans during the "Red Scare" of 1919.

"[T]hey locked up a lot of people, including the former Socialist Party candidate for president. But it was a very brief period. What you see now is an institutional commitment that runs from places like Harvard and Princeton and Yale to The New York Times and The Washington Post and the major networks, to the deep state, to the intelligence community, the FBI, the Justice Department and all of these systems are now basically at war with the American people," Gingrich said.

Gingrich ripped Biden for claiming to support national unity while mathematically declaring at least 73 million Americans who voted for Trump as "semi-fascists."

"To have a president and states characterize half of his country in the way that Joe Biden does is the greatest act of aggression by an American president against his own people that we've ever seen," he said.

Gingrich suggested some of the animus within the bureaucracy is spurred by leftists' fears Republicans will retake Congress in November and investigate their alleged wrongdoing and corruption.