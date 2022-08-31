Dan Bongino sounds off on FBI bias on 'Fox & Friends': 'This is more than a few bad apples'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" host Dan Bongino argued the upper level of the FBI is a "rotten orchard" and unpacked the agency's history of corruption. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Bongino responded to whistleblower accusations calling out the FBI's political bias and said the agency has a "zero on the credibility scale."

DAN BONGINO: Then you say, well, it's just a few bad apples. Is it? Let's just go through the list of names of people who've been involved in either alleged corruption or documented corruption at the FBI. We got Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, Bill Priestap. Yep, I had to write this down so I didn't forget them all. Jim Baker. Lisa Page. Peter Strzok. … Timothy Thibault. Granted, everybody's innocent until proven guilty. I accept that. But it's not one bad apple. It's a rotten orchard. … The DOJ's saying we don't need a special master to review this, just trust us. We review it ourselves with the FBI. Right, you know what? I'm going to take a hard pass on that because we trusted you in the past and you told us there was a peepee tape, Russian collusion and a DNC hack, and you've backed up absolutely none of that. So I'm going to give them a big zero on the credibility scale.

