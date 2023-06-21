Expand / Collapse search
Men's Health mag mocked for article pushing inclusive term 'gynosexual' to describe people attracted to women

The outlet quoted sex educator Lilith Fox in describing 'gynosexuals' as being 'sexually attracted to the gender identity of the femme-presenting person they are attracted to'

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
People who are attracted to women or femininity may be "gynosexual," according to an article published in Men's Health Magazine last month.

"The number of terms and identities under the LGBTQ+ umbrella is ever-growing, allowing more and more people to describe their sexuality with words that make sense to them," the article began. "One word you may not have heard that is helping some people express who they are is ‘gynosexual.’"

The article is making rounds on social media after the outlet shared it on Twitter Monday, prompting backlash and making some people scratch their heads about why exactly the new gender-neutral term is being pushed to replace straight men and lesbian women.

WOKE LIBERALS PUSH TO REPLACE ‘MOTHER’ WITH ‘BIRTHING PARENT’ TO APPEASE TRANSGENDER COMMUNITY

Women symbol protester

Men's Health magazine caught flak online after sharing an article from last month, calling people attracted to women ‘gynosexual.’ (Photo by Tunahan Turhan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Freelancer and sex educator Suzannah Weiss, who authored the piece, quoted sex educator Lilith Fox as saying the term refers to those who are "sexually attracted to the gender identity of the femme-presenting person they are attracted to."

The term aims to be more "inclusive" for those who identify outside the traditional gender binary. Weiss, for example, claims the term may better describe non-binary persons who are attracted to women than the terms "straight" or "lesbian" would. 

"I’m a man attracted to women I’m heterosexual If I was a woman attracted to women I’d be a lesbian Reject these weird new words We already have words that work fine," Jay D. Cartere, a fitness coach, commented on the Men's Health's post.

JOHNS HOPKINS DEFINES WOMEN AS ‘NON-MEN’ IN LGBTQ GLOSSARY, DRAWING MISOGYNY ACCUSATIONS: ‘STOP ERASING US’

Associated Press microphone

The AP recently updated its guidance on transgender language, urging reporters to use ‘sex assigned at birth’ instead of ‘biological sex.’ (Chan Long Hei/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Another said, "Considering your audience this should just be called ‘straight’ fam," to which a third replied, "If they persist with this nonsense, they won't have an audience much longer."

Others remarked that they thought the article was a parody, while some called it "madness."

One even nitpicked the definition of "gynosexual" as a "a non-definitive definition," adding, it "makes absolutely no sense."

The article is the latest to pick up on LGBTQ+ terminology that some allege is "erasing" traditional language and attempting to "otherize" the straight community.

COLLEGE GENDER STUDIES PROFESSOR ALLEGEDLY FAILS STUDENT FOR USING BANNED TERM ‘BIOLOGICAL WOMEN’

Johns Hopkins campus and sign

In its updated glossary of LGBTQ terms, Johns Hopkins University defined lesbians as "non-men" attracted to other "non-men." ((Photo by JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images).)

The outlet did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Recently, Johns Hopkins University came under fire from critics for its unique definition of "lesbian" as a "non-man attracted to non-men," a definition later removed following backlash.

The Associated Press also tweaked its style guidelines advising reporters to adopt more LGBTQ+ inclusive language, including replacing the terms "biological male" or "biological female" or "biological sex" with "sex assigned at birth."

The advice also came with a glossary of LGBTQ+ terms, including "nonbinary" and "genderqueer" for reporters to use as reference.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.