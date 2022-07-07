Woke liberals push to replace ‘mother’ with ‘birthing parent’ to appease transgender community

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden administration, congressional Democrats and liberal groups across the country have repeatedly ditched the word "mother" from their vocabulary in order to appease the transgender community, which reportedly accounts for 1.6% of U.S. adults.

The National Education Association, the country’s largest labor union, recently proposed a resolution that would change the word "mother" in contracts to "birthing parent" for the purpose of being inclusive to the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Using this contract language, members need not worry about how a Board of Education/solicitor defines ‘maternity leave,’ ‘mother,' and/or ‘father’; the language is an inclusive reflection of how LGBTQIA+ members build families," the proposed resolution said.

This is the latest evidence of the left-wing effort to change the public’s perception of what defines a woman.

DESPITE USE OF TERM ‘BIRTHING PERSONS’ NO DATA FORTHCOMING ON HOW MANY TRANS MEN GIVE BIRTH

The Biden administration replaced the word "mothers" to "birthing people" in the 2022 fiscal year budget but curiously kept the word "maternal," which is defined as relating to a mother.

Last month, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to "menstruating people" instead of women while talking about the state’s efforts to protect abortion rights ahead of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In April, the chief medical officer at the New York City Department of Health was forced to apologize when she used the term "birthing people" for white people but "mothers" for people of color. A state DOH spokesperson later suggested that "mother" should not have been used at all, saying, "we apologize for inadvertently gendering Black and Puerto Rican birthing people."

In March, now-Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson famously declined to define the word "woman" during her confirmation hearings, declaring, "I'm not a biologist."

In September of last year, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended her use of the term "menstruating person," tweeting, "GOP mad at this are protecting the patriarchal idea that women are most valuable as uterus holders."

That same month, the ACLU faced controversy for altering an iconic quote from the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to replace "woman" with "person." The organization later apologized.

In May of last year, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush referred to mothers as "birthing people" during a Democratic oversight committee hearing and on Twitter.

More recently, Apple unveiled a "pregnant man" emoji as well as a gender-neutral "person with crown" emoji to go alongside the king and queen cartoons.

Despite the push to erase gendered language, data on how many transgender men give birth in the U.S. on a yearly basis is not available. Other countries, such as Australia, have tracked transgender pregnancies and recorded 22 during the 2018-19 financial year out of 35,000 births in the country that year.

Meanwhile, the number of people who identify as transgender in the U.S. has increased in recent years. A Pew Research Center survey released last month found that 1.6% of U.S. adults are transgender or non-binary, while 5.1% of adults younger than 30 identify as such.

Fox News' Hannah Grossman, Jon Brown and Emma Colton contributed to this report.