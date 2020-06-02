Melissa Francis slams New York's leaders: Cuomo blew it, de Blasio an 'incredible hypocrite'

"Outnumbered” co-host Melissa Francis on Tuesday called out New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for failing to enforce the rule of law against rioters and looters.

“I would say as a citizen of New York, Mr. Governor, you’ve had your chance and you’ve blown it,” Francis said.

Francis said that she has never seen “destruction, looting, robbery and violence like this” in the city.

“He had his chance, he doesn’t get to say ‘no thanks.’ As for our mayor [Bill de Blasio], who the other night as SoHo was being gutted, he tweeted that Union Square looked great. That there was a peaceful protest going on there. We all thought: Are you tweeting from what, your bed? You don’t know what is going on out in your city right now ” Francis said.

Cuomo on Tuesday slammed de Blasio's handling of riots in his city, calling it a "disgrace" and saying he has the power to "displace" the mayor -- although doesn't want to at this point.

"The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night, I believe that," Cuomo said of the mayor.

Cuomo spoke after another night of devastation in the Big Apple, after protests in response to the death of George Floyd again devolved into riots and looting. The New York City Police Department tells Fox News that 700 arrests were made overnight. A half dozen police officers were injured, while at least six police vehicles were vandalized.

Cuomo said at a press conference that the mayor "underestimates" the scope and duration of the problem, suggesting he needs to deploy more police.

"You have 38,000 NYPD people, it is the largest police department in the United States of America," he said. "Use 38,000 people and protect property. Use the police, protect property and people. Look at the videos, it was a disgrace."In an extraordinary statement, he went on to say his "option is to displace the mayor ... bring in the National Guard" and essentially "take over." However, he said, "I don't think we're at that point." He added, "That would be such a chaotic situation in the midst of an already chaotic situation. I don’t think that makes any sense."

Francis also highlighted that de Blasio, just weeks ago, was ready to arrest people at a religious gathering for not social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the very least, he is such an incredible hypocrite, he is such an incredible failure. They have both failed in terms of their one and only job which is to make this city safe and livable,” Francis said.

“I understand this idea of protesting but you have been heard, we hear you, it is now time for everyone to get back to work, restore the peace, and let’s move on to making this city and country a better place.”