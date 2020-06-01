Former NYPD commissioner says NYC curfew comes 'way too late': 'Should have been done a couple of days ago'

Former New York Police Commissioner Howard Safir told "Your World" Monday that a newly imposed curfew for New York City can work in preventing riots if Mayor Bill de Blasio allows the NYPD to enforce it.

"It should have been done a couple of days ago. This is coming way too late. There is so much destruction," Safir told host David Asman of the curfew, which is in effect from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

"Curfew is a great idea, because it limits the number of people on the street," Safir added. "It helps identify who the real perpetrators are. It is something that is very important. They did it in Minneapolis finally, and they are beginning to see some results."

Asman put it to Safir that some cities have enacted curfews, but not strongly enforced them.

In Philadelphia on Sunday, Democratic Mayor James Kenney enacted a 6 p.m. curfew, only to see parts of West Philadelphia vandalized and looted.

"I know the NYPD," Safir told Asman. "If they are told to enforce the curfew, they will enforce their curfew, and people will be off the streets."

Safir added that he believes de Blasio is "backing up" the NYPD, despite friction between the mayor's office and the rank-and-file over the years.

"[De Blasio's] former policies and instructions have gotten totally out of hand and have caused destruction, vandalism, and chaos in the streets," he said. "I think he has finally realized that he has to listen to his police executives and to Dermot Shea or the city is going to be totally out of control.

"He has not been a great supporter of the NYPD. Cops know it. That is why you have this schism between the police department and mayor," Safir added. "One of the things that made it so successful when I was police commissioner was the fact that the relationship with the mayor was [such that] we never had to look behind us. We always knew that we had the support of Mayor Giuliani.

"The perpetrators who are really causing the violence need to be arrested and need to know that there is a certainty of arrest," he added. "They will fade away."