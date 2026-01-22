Inside ‘MELANIA’: The unprecedented access behind Melania Trump’s first film

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: From the music, to the cinematography, to the lighting, the marketing and beyond, first lady Melania Trump has planned "every element" of her upcoming first film, "MELANIA," with her agent and exclusive senior advisor telling Fox News Digital that her involvement in bringing her vision to life has been "unparalleled."

"MELANIA," a 104-minute film, is set to hit the big screen globally Jan. 30, appearing in theaters across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and more.

But the night before, on Jan. 29, premiere events will be hosted across the nation, as Amazon brings the film to theaters.

Fox News Digital has learned that President Donald Trump and the first lady will attend the premiere event at the newly renamed Trump–Kennedy Center in Washington Jan. 29.

Premiere events also will be held in New York; Phoenix; Salt Lake City; Chicago; Miami; San Diego; Nashville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Orange County, California; San Francisco/Palo Alto; Minneapolis; Philadelphia; Denver; Detroit; Kansas City, Missouri; Boston; Austin, Texas; Houston; Las Vegas; Dallas; and Los Angeles.

Fox News Digital has learned that Amazon executives will attend premiere events for the film.

Marc Beckman, the first lady's agent and exclusive senior advisor — and her right-hand-man — told Fox News Digital that the first lady has been hands-on from day one.

"The first lady’s involvement and her participation in this film is unparalleled," Beckman said. "She is fully committed from ideation of the concept itself to the creative direction across all touchpoints."

"As everyone knows, the first lady is a very visual person — she is best in class when it comes to style and design," Beckman said. "She had the idea of getting into the film industry for many, many years."

Beckman said that from the get-go, the first lady’s idea was "to create a very rich, cinematic experience unlike anything that has been created before. This is not a documentary. This is a film."

"It is to give her fans, and Americans, and people around the world the opportunity to look into the life of a first lady who has been very, very private," he explained.

The film will give the audience a look into the first lady’s business, her philanthropic efforts and her family life, "all as she prepares to be the first lady of the United States again."

"She brings the audience into certain moments — interacting with her husband; the U.S. Secret Service for security; geopolitical moments; moments with world leaders; and — of course, for those who want it — there is tons of fashion here."

Beckman added: "I call it a fashion explosion. Vogue can't keep up with the first lady’s fashion. She is undeniably the most fashionable first lady in history."

"She brings the audience into incredible meetings that no one has ever seen before of a first lady and a president of the United States going into office — this is unprecedented access that all Americans, and people all over the world, would love to see."

Beckman said that the film, on one hand, is about Melania Trump.

"But on the other hand, it is about what a first lady of the United States has to do to get her family ready, on the personal side, to retake the office, on a professional side," he said.

Beckman detailed the original negotiations he led with major companies like Amazon, who ultimately bought the rights, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount, Netflix and Disney.

Fox News Digital has learned that Disney sought to obtain the exclusive rights to the film, as well as Netflix and Paramount. Amazon and MGM had the highest bid, purchasing the license for the film for $40 million — the largest documentary deal in history.

Beckman stressed that he negotiated the deal on behalf of the first lady while dealing with "all the studios directly."

"Effectively, we created a bidding war," he said. "I was able to have a very competitive bidding process between best-in-class companies."

Beckman said the decision to select Amazon was "not only for their financial offer, but because they had the most impressive team for what the first lady wanted to create — a quality film in theaters, and later, the docuseries."

"The docuseries will allow the first lady to unpack these stories in a much bigger, detailed way," he said.

As for the deal, Beckman said it was structured in a way that made "both sides very enthusiastic."

"Amazon has been incredible," he said. "They have been so great and so committed to the first lady and the success of this film. We’re very grateful."

The film is directed by Brett Ratner, director of the "Rush Hour" film series, who worked hand-in-hand with Melania Trump to bring her vision to life.

"Brett Ratner has been amazed — he says it is as if Mrs. Trump has been working in Hollywood for her whole life — she’s a natural," Beckman explained. "She has been involved in setting the tone with regard to, not just the concept, but lighting and filming."

Post-production, the first lady was very hands-on alongside the director with editing, color-correcting and hand-selecting all the songs for the film.

"Beyond that, the first lady is also involved in the developing of all of the marketing elements," Beckman said, noting that she built the trailer with the director and the Amazon team, commercials, and the ad and print campaign as well.

Meanwhile, the first lady’s team tapped famous fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth for the photography of the film.

"This is something the fashion industry will not expect," Beckman said. Ellen is at the top of her game — a modern legend.

Unwerth works on some of the biggest fashion campaigns for Chanel, Dior and more. She has been featured in Vanity Fair and Vogue.

"They worked together years ago on a campaign and, for obvious reasons, we thought it would be amazing to have Ellen involved," Beckman said. "Ellen and Melania have an incredible relationship."

Unwerth will travel to Washington, D.C., from Europe for a private viewing of the film at the White House, Beckman said.

"Ellen personally was an orphan when she was young, and she is very fond of Melania’s work for the foster care community," Beckman said. "It is just an interesting part of their relationship — a sensitive component which makes their relationship even stronger."

Meanwhile, the film is launching in the United States, but also around the globe in 30 countries, including Italy, Japan, Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Israel, Mexico, Hungary, Slovenia and more.

"All 30 countries have an ad campaign in different languages," Beckman said. "Melania supervised the campaign in every region of the world."

One ad campaign, in Florence, Italy, features the movie images on the Duomo church, he said.

As for the premieres, on Jan. 29 in multiple cities, Beckman said the first lady has planned "every element" of the events, from the gifts being given to guests, to the seating, the food, the menus and more.

"She has even created amazing packaging designs for collectible popcorn tubs," he said. "It is all her."

Fox News exclusively obtained the trailer in December 2025, which opens with the first lady walking into the U.S. Capitol rotunda ahead of her husband's second inauguration. She looks to the camera in her now-iconic inauguration outfit, and says, "Here we go again."

The trailer jumps from the first lady and president at the inauguration; to standing together outside of Mar-a-Lago; behind-the-scenes of the inauguration showing Barron Trump and Melania Trump’s father; to a series of images of the first lady; Air Force One; the presidential seal and more.

The famous Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer lion roars and takes over the screen.

The launch of the film comes a year after the release of her book, "Melania." The memoir presents an intimate portrait of Melania Trump and includes personal stories and family photos she had not previously shared with the public.

"Melania" has been at the top of The New York Times’ bestsellers list since its release to the public.

Upon the release of the memoir in 2024, the first lady told Fox News Digital that writing her story was "an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows."

"Each story shaped me into who I am today," she said. "Although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength, and the beauty of sharing my truth."

The first lady released the original "Melania" book along with a special collector’s edition that includes photos she hand-selected, many of which she took herself, of her home and of various trips she has taken around the world.